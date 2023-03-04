  • In the Erode East byelection, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, backed by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA, comprising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the MDMK, the VCK, and the two Left parties besides the Congress), won by a margin of over 66,000 votes.
  • At no point in the counting, beginning with the first round, was the AIADMK candidate anywhere close to the Congress candidate.
  • EPS could not have asked for more ahead of the election but his party suffered a drubbing.
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called the victory historic and showed people’s support for the Dravida model of governance.