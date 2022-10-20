  • The DMK’s 15th organisational elections concluded on October 9.
  • Stalin was clear the real opponent was the BJP and that it would go to any lengths to win an election.
  • Party president M.K. Stalin and other senior leaders were elected unopposed to the top posts.
  • Minister Durai Murugan, the incumbent general secretary and the party’s parliamentary leader, was also elected unopposed.
  • T.R. Baalu, the incumbent treasurer, was also elected unopposed.
  • Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the women’s wing secretary and three-time Member of Parliament has been elevated as one of the five deputy general secretaries.