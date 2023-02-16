Big guns fight pitched battle for Erode East byelection

While Edappadi Palaniswami’s survival is at stake, the ruling DMK is going all out to ensure its alliance partner’s victory.

Ahead of a byelection, each weekend is crucial to reach voters in their homes; and hence, we see a few days of frenzied campaigning. When the stakes are as high as they are for both the ruling and the main opposition party in the Erode East Legislative Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, where polling is scheduled for February 27, every minute of the weekend, when families are home, is important to tap into and influence their voting decision.

February 11 was no different. In the upscale Periyar Nagar locality of Erode, AIADMK leader and former Health Minister S. Semmalai, the party candidate K.S. Thennarasu, Periyar Nagar local leader Manoharan, and others hopped on to the back of mini-truck at 8 a.m. A music band, members of which looked very comfortable on the back of a mini-truck, played ahead of the entourage, while hundreds of AIADMK supporters walked along, some with party flags in hand and a few with sheets of printed campaign material.

As the procession snaked along narrow streets, party members handed over publicity material to people in their homes and requested them to vote for the AIADMK.

Campaigns and counter-campaigns

Even as the AIADMK campaign was drawing to a close, a Congress campaign vehicle, with flags of all the alliance partners, and huge posters on both sides, traced the same route, blaring campaign slogans and seeking votes for the candidate, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who is a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president. The byelection was necessitated by the death of Elangovan’s son and sitting Congress MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa.

On February 11, Elangovan made an uncharacteristically emotional speech at a public meeting, stating: “In the last phase of life, I am standing in front of you….I was always here. I will always be here. I will die in this soil.” Elangovan, who was in semi-retirement, was requested to contest the seat and he accepted, after some initial hesitation.

The joint campaigns in the Congress camp are being anchored by K.N. Nehru, DMK principal secretary and Minister. From the Congress side, Mohan Kumaramangalam is the coordinator. Each day is planned and every route in the constituency is covered by the campaign multiple times; also, every allegation made by the AIADMK and its allies is responded to.

Significance of smaller parties

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) are the other parties in the fray. In the 2021 election, the NTK candidate stood a distant third, bagging 11,629 votes. While the NTK has traditionally contested most constituencies on its own and has demonstrated that its ultra-Tamil nationalist agenda has some appeal, the DMDK’s decision to contest is rather perplexing. The party has been steadily losing space in Tamil Nadu politics after a high in 2011, when it was the main opposition party in the Legislative Assembly.

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam polled 10,005 votes in the constituency in 2021, standing fourth. After the bonhomie between Kamal Haasan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kamal Haasan announced that his party would support the Congress candidate. He refused to be drawn into a debate on whether he was looking to be part of the DMK alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and restricted his comments to the byelection.

S. Chandran, the DMK MLA from Tiruttani, campaigning for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan, on February 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Archives

Security measures

As is always the case, one of the talking points of any opposition party in a byelection is the police being misused and that of the ruling party buying votes people with cash. These allegations have limited appeal because ‘cash for votes’ has been a reality in several elections, and there have not been many security issues during byelections in Tamil Nadu.

The district administration has said that 400 paramilitary personnel, drawn from the Central Industrial Security Force, the Railway Protection Special Force, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been stationed in Erode East.

On February 11, for instance, all the personnel assembled near the BP Agraharam Police Station in a show of force as well as to instill confidence in the public. The State Police and Tamil Nadu Special Police Force personnel are also engaged in ensuring security, conducting vehicle checks and patrolling the constituency. Since the model code of conduct came into force on January 18, the police and other special teams have seized over Rs.41 lakh in cash and liquor bottles valued at over Rs.60,000 as on February 13.

Erode East, a short history

The constituency was formed in the 2008 delimitation exercise. For the upcoming election, there are 2,26,876 eligible voters. Caste and religion are major factors influencing voting decisions. The AIADMK believes that a majority of those belonging to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s caste group will vote for it. The minorities are unlikely to be moved by the AIADMK’s professed love for them; they are likely to stay with the Congress.

In 2021, E. Thirumahan Everaa bagged 67,300 votes (44.3 per cent), defeating M. Yuvaraja of the Tamil Maanila Congress, who secured 58,396 votes (38.4 person), who contested on the AIADMK symbol. The current AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu won the constituency in 2016, winning 64,879 votes (43.8 per cent).

It is also a fact that byelections are usually not significant in Tamil Nadu since most constituencies are usually won by the party in power. In 2006-11, when the DMK was in power, it won all 11 byelections. After it lost power in 2011 and the AIADMK came to power in 2011, it won all seven byelections during that term. In 2016-21, the situation was different following the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, resulting in an unsteady AIADMK winning 12 seats and opposition parties winning 14.

Ramifications for AIADMK

This byelection holds significance for the two warring factions of the AIADMK, the dominant one led by Palaniswami and the other led by O. Panneerselvam.

When the Supreme Court ordered on February 3 that the Edappadi Palaniswami faction could be allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol, but only for the Erode East byelection, the character of the contest changed into one that would hold the key to Edappadi faction’s survival. The former Chief Minister now has to prove that he commands the confidence of the people once the votes are counted on March 2.

There are three battles in this contest, all of which involve Edappadi Palaniswami. First, his candidate has to poll a substantial number of votes—more than what its alliance partner, the Tamil Maanila Congress candidate, polled in 2021.

Two, he has to keep the overbearing alliance partner, the BJP, in check, if only to show to the people of Tamil Nadu that he is not beholden to the BJP.

Three, he has to prove to the people of Tamil Nadu, and the ruling DMK, that he was indeed worthy of being anointed Chief Minister in 2017 and that the seat of AIADMK chief is rightfully his.

Edappadi Palaniswami has forced the Tamil Maanila Congress to part with the seat in a bid to prove who matters in the AIADMK. Pannerselvam relied on staying in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain relevant, while Palaniswami has chosen to put his faith more in the office bearers and cadre of AIADMK, doling out all manner of favours when he was Chief Minister from February 2017 to May 2021.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (right) with former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan during a meeting for the Erode East byelection, in Erode on January 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Advantage Edappadi

In some ways, Palaniswami could not have had it any better. The election is in an area where he is influential and his lieutenants know every inch of the region.

K.A. Sengottaiyan, who is in charge of the entire AIADMK machinery, and Thangamani, have a deep knowledge of the constituency and the district, and add to Palaniswami’s heft. In addition, Semmalai is a capable organiser, who has been one of the key leaders in the region. He was particularly effective in 2021 Assembly election. Although he did not contest, he was able to give open and honest feedback to AIADMK candidates and to Palaniswami himself.

The DMK has brought in K.N. Nehru, one of its best election management strategists, to ensure that the Congress candidate wins handsomely. Several Ministers are present in the constituency, just to make sure that all problems are attended to.

The DMK did not find it necessary to ask the Congress to surrender the constituency. Local DMK leaders said that it was only fair that the Congress be given the seat. A senior leader said that there was no need for the DMK to stake everything on an “insignificant byelection”, especially at a time when the government had not even completed two years in office.