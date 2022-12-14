  • The compulsive pull of the novel lies in the slow, methodical burn of a leisurely paced plot.
  • Roy’s decision to frame the plot against the politics of the times is unexceptionable.
  • The social and political context provides the themes and motifs that make  Black River much more than a mere plot-driven murder mystery.
  • A fine sense of interiority, absent in much of Indian English fiction, makes Roy’s characters come persuasively alive and makes  Black River a compelling and emotionally engaging novel.