Letters to the Editor.

Russia-Ukraine

THIS has reference to the interview with Jomo Kwame Sundaram (Cover Story, October 21).The nations caught between the US and Russia have to accept the realities of their situation in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The countries global south have a wonderful opportunity to move onto the global stage and take care of themselves through cooperation.

But, as pointed out in the interview, inadequacy of leadership impedes the advancement of the global south. In India, the present situation has hurt the rupee and the economy, its policy space is vacuous, and the political leadership has skewed priorities. This gloomy picture will assail even optimists.

Against this backdrop, Sundaram’s apprehension about the envisaged change on the global scene is regrettably confirmed.

B. Rajasekaran

Bengaluru

FIRST off, “war” must be criminalised on the global stage. To do this, the UN needs to come up with foolproof rules that will stop countries such as Russia before they start a war against poor dependent countries. Clearly, such strong international rules are missing now, and that is the reason countries such as Russia have been able to go on a war spree in the 21st century.

Come what may, Russia should be held responsible and accountable for all the economic damage and lost human lives in Ukraine now. The international community and the world’s media houses should support this and campaign for it worldwide. Russia should understand that no one has the right to take human lives and cause severe economic damage. Only economic freedom and development will make the world happy and prosperous. Russia should understand this fact and act accordingly.

It is also time to rehabilitate all those Ukrainians who migrated to neighbouring countries as refugees. Despite the help they have been getting from neighbouring European nations, it is still a long road ahead for them.

P. Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

PFI

THE Central government’s imposition of a blanket ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and eight of its associate organisations is most welcome (“Rise & fall of PFI”, October 7). This step was long overdue and comes as the logical consequence of the anti-social and anti-national activities of its members over a period of time in different parts of the country. The PFI is notorious for its religious bigotry and fanaticism and for the horrendous violence it unleashed on people who did not subscribe to its ideology.

Investigations suggest that many of the youth of Kerala who joined the ISIS in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan were its members; this points to its links with international terrorist outfits.

However, the last nail in the coffin of the PFI appears to be have been the violence unleashed by its members in Kerala during the recent bandh call it gave to protest against the arrest of its senior leaders. Violence and religious fundamentalism are antithetical to the ethos of a civilised and democratic nation.

B. Suresh Kumar

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Congress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. | Photo Credit: -

WHILE it was widely expected that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan, as a ritual, would authorise party president Sonia Gandhi to appoint the next CLP leader, the CLP had other ideas (“Fragility unity”, October 21). The CLP’s unflinching loyalty to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot clearly caught the central leadership unawares. Gehlot was interested in holding the posts of both Chief Minister and party president, which went against Rahul Gandhi’s one man and one post rule. Even though Gehlot apologised, the revolt of the CLP has sent the clear signal that any attempt to appoint Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Chief Minister will not go unchallenged.

In the contest for party president, the dice are loaded in favour of Mallikarjun Kharge as he has the tacit support of the Gandhis. In this context, the question is, Can the Congress lead a combined opposition and take on the BJP in 2024?

S. Murali

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Bollywood

At Novelty Theatre in Lucknow when Padmaavat was released on January 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar/PTI

THEATRE and, subsequently, cinema came about to entertain people (“Resident evil”, October 7). At the same time they carry some useful messages to viewers by focussing on societal ills and offering solutions, or conveying public grievances to governments, or showing a mirror to government.

Cinema is on a par with print and electronic media and needs to be encouraged and not suppressed. Some movies bring history to life on the silver screen and others revolve around nationalism, patriotism, and hypernationalism.

Since the BJP came to power, there have been unwarranted protests against movies that tell the facts in black and white and faithfully feature a part of India’s history or what is prevalent in society. Movies such as Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Taj Mahal (1963) would not have seen the light of day if they were to be released now.

The government should take immediate action to stop malicious trolls and protests against movies, directors, and actors; rein in the moral police; and allow cinema, a source of livelihood for lakhs of people, to flourish.

M.Y. Shariff

Chennai

FRONTLINE‘S exhaustive articles on Bollywood were interesting but failed to pinpoint why Bollywood is targeted. This is mainly because there is a perception among some people that a few actors project themselves as being perfect. There is also the perception among some people that actors have associated themselves with or helped countries or people who do not have India’s best interests in mind. Then, there are the reports that Bollywood plays a dubious role in money laundering and siphoning funds for terrorist activities.

Perceptions are based on rumours and may not be true, but one cannot stop such perceptions once people are convinced of them. How to erase such perceptions is the uphill task before Bollywood.

Vilas Y. Pandit

Pune, Maharashtra

Loktak Lake

I WAS saddened to read about the abject condition of Manipur’s Loktak Lake (“Guardians of the Lairembee”, October 7).

The article clearly spelt out the significance of eco-conservation for present and future generations. We live in an era of development in every aspect of our lives but should not allow this to destroy the environment. We need to become custodians of eco-diversity as it plays a crucial role in human growth and sustenance and is as important as any other aspect of development. Conservation of our flora and fauna is the pressing need of the time.

The fisherfolk of Loktak Lake stand out as exemplary figures for the rejuvenation and the revival of their ecosystem. The government is committing a great crime by trying to evict them from their natural habitat.

Jeremy Joseph

Hazaribag, Jharkhand

Madrassas

A madrassa being demolished in Bongaigaon district, Assam, on August 31. | Photo Credit: PTI

THE demolishing of madrassa buildings in Assam can have a profound effect on the rest of India (“Madrassa moves”, September 29). Some people said that the demolitions happened because the ruling party targets people of a specific religion.

Education is a fundamental right and many children totally rely on madrassas to get an education. If terrorist activity is found in any madrassa, action can taken against the culprit, and the madrassa can be converted into a school.

Shaikh Husain

Mumbai