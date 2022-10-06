Letters to the Editor.

Boycotting films

THIS is with reference to the article “Resident evil” (October 7). In a democracy the best form of censorship is self-censorship, and hence the Information and Broadcasting Ministry needs to be scrapped since the freedom to watch what one likes is a non-negotiable fundamental right. Moves to ban films even before they are released are nothing but autocracy and prejudice unleashed by the moral police to polarise society for petty political gains and must be firmly dealt with by filing cases against those responsible. A law also needs to be enacted that will make it possible to recall ineffective, corrupt, and communal politicians.

Ironically, banning a film before it is released will serve to make it more popular. What needs to be banned is the boycott of films and censorship

Peter Castellino

Mumbai

Bengaluru floods

People using coracles to move through a water-logged neighbourhood following torrential rains in Bengaluru on September 7. | Photo Credit: SAMUEL RAJKUMAR/Reuters

THE planned unplanning in urban development in tandem with the consequences of climate change played havoc in Bengaluru while the authorities feigned ignorance about what would happen (“When lakes overflow”, October 7). They were sitting on both the 2016 Revenue Department Survey report that pointed out 2,626 encroachments on storm water drains in the city and the decades-old Laksman Rau report that suggested ways of dealing with the extensive pollution and encroachment of lakes.

There is no point in political parties, both ruling and in the opposition, engaging in a blame game. It is known that corruption oozes from above and does not come from below.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath

Aranmula, Kerala

THE article conveyed the magnitude of the devastation the torrential rain caused in certain areas of Bengaluru. Natural disasters cannot be avoided, but their magnitude can certainly be minimised by adopting eco-friendly measures.

Natural calamities are nothing but nature’s reactions to man’s actions. The waterlogging in Bengaluru caught the government unawares and exposed its lack of preparedness. However, what was heartening to see was how civil society, a vast multitude of people from different voluntary organisations and social media activists, rose to the occasion to provide relief and rescue those affected.

In his interview, Leo F. Saldanha exposed the all-pervading corruption that allowed changes in land use and provided an insight into the reasons for such natural disasters in the Garden City. The crisis was one that was waiting to happen given the fact that natural lakes and canals have been systematically destroyed over a period of time by the powers that be for their vested interests.

The extensive destruction caused by incessant rains leading to floods in Kerala over the past few years is another typical case of the result of a faulty and myopic view of “growth” and “development” achieved through rampant overexploitation of nature. The article brought into focus the need for ecological conservation in an era of technological advancements.

B. Suresh Kumar

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Jammu & Kashmir

THE cracks in the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that were initially subtle are now clearly visible, with both the Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference blaming each other for them (“Cracks in Kashmir coalition”, October 7). With the spat coming out into open, the BJP will gleefully exploit their animosity to its advantage.

The voters’ list is being manipulated with an eye to elections in Jammu and Kashmir. A case in point is the inclusion of Valmiki and Gorkha communities as new voters.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has launched a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir, has refrained from criticising the BJP, leading to speculation that he will end up as the BJP’s B team. It is an open secret that Azad had a one-to-one meeting with Amit Shah and Ajit Doval, in connection with his party. According to the current reading, Azad will end up as part and parcel of the BJP only if it emerges victorious in the election. With the fissures within the PAGD, the BJP will certainly be in the driver’s seat.

S. Murali

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Bilkis Bano

Bilkis Bano with her daughter during a press conference in New Delhi on May 8, 2017. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

TERRIBLE crimes against humanity, such as bonded labour, lynching, and trafficking of women and children, happen across India on a daily basis (“Justice for Bilkis”, September 23). The perpetrators of such crimes should be given punishment that is appropriate for the intensity and gravity of the crime. Crimes against children and women, kidnapping, rape, and gang-rape are as bad as murder and should be treated as such.

The perpetrators should be punished accordingly; they should be jailed for life. The term life sentence is ambiguous and could mean 14, 20, or 25 years. A life sentence of 14 years should be awarded for less grievous crimes, and a life sentence until natural death should be awarded for serious crimes. In other countries, 100-year sentences are awarded, which means that convicts will be in jail for the rest of their life, but this is not the norm in India.

The 11 accused in the Bilkis Bano case not only gang-raped her but are also guilty of killing seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter. With the Central government having issued guidelines in June 2022 to deny remission to those given death sentences or life imprisonment in cases of rape, terror, dowry death, and money laundering, the release of these 11 men is incomprehensible.

There was a stark difference in people’s response to the Nirbhaya case and to that of Bilkis Bano.

The justice system machinery is not functioning well when it comes to rape and gang rape cases; it has become insensitive and is denying or burying justice.

M.Y. Shariff

Chennai

India, this side

THIS is with reference to the article “Museum of Himalayan cultures” (September 23). Being a regular reader of Frontline and also being an old guy from the hills, I was eager to see what information it had. The organisation called Himloka that the author said he had set up is either no longer in existence or known only to a very few people.

Similarly, the museum he set up at Keylong (this is the spelling and not Kyelong as was used in the article) with the help of a bureaucrat has not met its expectations.

The author said that Lahaul (with reference only to Keylong, of course) remained inaccessible in winter. This is no longer the case. Nowadays, it is accessible through the year because of the nine-kilometre-long Atal Tunnel built by the Border Roads Organisation at an altitude of 10,040 feet.

Further, the caption given for the photograph accompanying the article was incorrect as the people in it are not from Keylong (Lahaul and Spiti district) but from Kinnaur district.

Balram

Dawara, Himachal Pradesh

Sri Lanka

People outside the community kitchen at Bethany Church where approximately 300 meals are served a day, in Colombo on August 4. | Photo Credit: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg

EVEN in the technology-driven world of the 21st century, humans cannot eat money or gadgets to satisfy their thirst and hunger (“Silent tragedy”, September 9). Agriculture and farming operations should always be encouraged because that is the source of food.

The people of Sri Lanka have been reeling from severe economic shocks caused by various factors, including a failed regime. Now they are having to forego meals once or twice a day and are even avoiding tea and coffee to save money.

If this situation is allowed to continue, it may lead to numerous humanitarian crises from violence to hunger deaths to suicide attempt to children in crisis to threats to women’s safety.

The international community, neighbouring Asian countries, and the UN should send their assistance to Sri Lanka in the form of food items immediately. In this context, the UN, representatives from Asian countries, and global farm experts should visit Sri Lanka now to take stock of the situation and share their ideas and strategies with the island nation regarding how to strengthen local agriculture in the next few months.

P. Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai