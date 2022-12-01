  1. Casio (founded by Tadao Kashio)
  2. AR-15, which is more (in)famous as the name of an assault rifle used in several mass shootings in the US.
  3. The robe of the Harappan “Priest-King” sculpture has patterns similar to typical ajrak patterns.
  4. Electric guitars (designed by Les Paul and George Beauchamp, respectively
  5. His famous moustache
  6. Silkpunk
  7. Defenestrations of Prague (in all cases, people were thrown out of windows)
  8. A Man for All Seasons
  9. “Edelweiss”, from The Sound of Music
  10. Retronyms