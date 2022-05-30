FLQ - The Frontline Quiz

1. In The Book of ____, Okakura Kakuzo states that in itself, it is one of the profound universal remedies that two parties could sit down to. He discusses such topics as Zen and Taoism but also the secular aspects of _____ and Japanese life. He goes on to mention that ____ has been the subject of many historical events such as peace treaties. Fill in the blank.

2. In Gauguin’s ________, Van Gogh painted a kind of “portrait” of his then friend and fellow artist Paul Gauguin. It would serve as a pendant piece to a later artwork, simply named Van Gogh’s _____, which was a kind of self-portrait. The symbolism between these two paintings has been discussed at length, while the object representing Van Gogh is simple and unassuming, Gauguin’s version is far more ornate and has a commanding presence. Fill in the blank.

3. Randall Einhorn is an American television cinematographer, director, and producer. Einhorn began his career in the late 1990s, working sporadically as director and cinematographer on several different projects, including Fear Factor, Eco-Challenge, and Survivor, for which he was nominated for two Emmy Awards. It was this very same work experience that landed him a job with another award-winning series. Name it.

4. When X began to grow in popularity, its creator Y found himself at odds with the syndicate that urged him to begin merchandising the characters. He refused, believing that the integrity of the art would be undermined by commercialisation, which he saw as a major negative influence, and said that licensing his characters would violate the spirit of his work. He made clear his opposition to creating a plush toy, saying that it would only destroy the magic. Name the creator and his creation.

5. Colonial Bombay saw the rise of Parsi businessmen, many of whom took up family names modelled after the businesses that gave them their wealth and status. For example, the Modis took their surname from their association with the East India factory as stewards and supply agents. Hirji Jivanji, the second of three brothers who were known as Readymoney, was broker to the first mercantile house in India. The X were supply agents and interpreters for the British, French, and Dutch trading companies and took the surname from a nickname given to the founder of the family, Nasarvanji Kavasji, for his slight build. Name X.

6. So far, she has had a total of four facelifts. M.G. Lord, cultural critic and author, believes the third iteration to be the most notable and compares it to a pivotal moment in art history, namely Manet’s “Olympia”, in which the woman is looking straight ahead towards the viewer, as opposed to maintaining a sidelong glance. According to Lord, the third facelift was a bold, shocking development for the time and a reflection of the sexual revolution that was beginning in the 1970s. Who are we talking about?

7. Daina Taimina is a Latvian mathematician, most well-known for discovering a groundbreaking way of modelling hyperbolic planes, which she first developed while sitting by the pool watching her two daughters learn how to swim. The new models made a significant difference, according to her students. They said they “liked the tactile way of exploring hyperbolic geometry” and that it helped them acquire experiences that helped them get better in geometry. What old-fashioned but mathematically sound technique did Daina Taimina use to make the models?

8. Jacques Lecoq was a French stage actor and acting movement coach. He was best known for his teaching methods in physical theatre, movement, and mime. Introduced to them by his mentor Jacques Copeau, Lecoq retained the use of masks as a training tool. The neutral mask was designed to facilitate a state of openness in student-performers, moving gradually on to character and expressive masks, and finally to what he called “the smallest mask in the world”. What was this mask?

9. In archaeology slang, what is a “leaverite” supposed to be?

10. Keri Opai is Maori strategic lead at Te Pou o te Whakaaro Nui, where he guides responsiveness to, and engagement with, Maori people and organisations. As part of a glossary he has produced for the use of Maori language in the mental health, addiction, and disability sectors, Opai coined the term “Takiwatanga”, a derivation of the phrase “in my/their own time and space”. What is this term used to refer to?

Answers:

1. Tea

2. Chair

3. The Office (US)

4. Bill Watterson and Calvin & Hobbes

5. The Petits, from the French word petit, from which the English word “'petite”' is also derived.

6. Barbie (Malibu Barbie was the first Barbie to look straight ahead.)

7. Crochet

8. A clown nose

9. A specimen in the field that may look interesting or valuable but not worth removing: As in, “leave ‘er right there”.

10. Autism