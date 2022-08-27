FLQ - The Frontline Quiz

Goddesses, pickets, and typography.

1. Also referred to as Manyanti, she is the Hindu goddess of sacrifices, according to the Vedas. She is the consort of Agni. According to the Brahmavaivarta Purana, she is an aspect of Prakriti (nature), an element that Agni cannot do without. By what name is she better known as?

2. Many stupas in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent of yore are said to mark locations; the Chinese pilgrim Xuanzang reported several of them: in Pushkalavati; the Mankiala stupa; in Mangalura; at Hadda Mountain; at Sarvadattaan. What are these locations of?

3. The Annual Reminders were a series of early pickets held yearly by various organisations from 1965 to 1969. They took place each July 4 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia and were designed to inform and remind the American people about a particular issue. The final picket took place in 1969, after which Reminder organisers decided to discontinue the July 4 pickets and shifted their focus to something else. What did that lead to in 1970?

4. According to historical records, they were first worn as early as the 13th century. Previously known as Kapashi, Paytaan, Kachkadi, Bakkalnali, and Pukari, they are now known by their collective umbrella term. What is it?

5. According to the official website, she was born in the suburbs of London. She lives with her parents and her twin sister who is her best friend. Her hobbies include baking cookies and making new friends. As she always says: “You can never have too many friends!” Other than all manner of plush toys, you can find her on calculators and dustbins. Branded collaborations include Fender, Puma, and G-shock. Who is she?

6. Commenting on its critics and fans alike, the designer Vincent Connare said: “If you love it, you don’t know much about typography [but] if you hate it, you really don’t know much about typography, either, and you should get another hobby.” What was he talking about?

7. When it started in 1979, you could get a stencil, a wallet, an ID bracelet, a puzzle lock, a spinning top, or a character-shaped eraser. In Canada, it was called the “Treat of the Week”. What marketing gimmick turned success story is this?

8. When asked whether they would ever make the switch, many refused flatly, citing bibliosmia as one of the main reasons. What is bibliosmia?

9. A binder clip, less commonly known as a banker’s clip or a foldover clip, is a simple device for binding sheets of paper together. It is also sometimes referred to as a “______ clip” because when not in use its clip can be folded up to look like one. Fill in the blank.

10. Traditional ones are made from sheets of paper cut to one of three shapes: a rhombus, a short-arm cross, or a kite. Traditional Japanese ones open on the short side, while Western-style ones open on the long side. What am I referring to?

Answers

1. Svaha

2. Settings for the Jataka Tales

3. The first Pride parade

4. Kolhapuri (as in chappals. They were known by the region they were made in.)

5. Hello Kitty

6. Comic Sans

7. McDonald’s Happy Meal

8. The smell and aroma of a good book. The switch being referred to is from books to e-readers.

9. Handbag clip

10. Envelopes