FLQ - The Frontline Quiz!

1. The Utah or Newell ______ is a 3D test model that has become an in-joke within the computer graphics community. Using this object is considered the 3D equivalent of a “Hello, World!” program, a way to create an easy landscape where the object provides the basic geometry for a scene with lighting. The shape has a number of elements that made it ideal for graphics experiments of the time: it is round, has saddle points, a genus greater than zero because of the hole in the handle, can project a shadow on itself, and be displayed accurately without a surface texture. What was this everyday reference object?

2. Diagnosed with abdominal cancer in 1941, he underwent surgery that left him chair- and bed-bound. Painting and sculpture had become physical challenges, so he turned to a new medium. The result was a distinct and dimensional complexity—an art form that was not quite painting, but not quite sculpture. He said he was drawing with _______, directly into colour, abolishing the conflicts between colour and line, emotion and execution that had slowed him down all his life. Who is the artist/what was he ‘drawing’ with?

3. American football analysts often use the notion of “carrying a _______” as an object of derision indicating that the said football player is not good enough to play on the field. Fill in the blank.

4. This kind of packaging for this product would typically be considered cheap, but it is the new normal in Scandinavia. It is affordable, lasts longer, not to mention its convenience and ease of transport. The product is something Scandinavians are casual, everyday consumers of, while in other parts of the world it might be saved for special occasions. Lastly, the compact, minimal and functional design of the packaging is something Scandinavians typically like. What are we talking about?

5. One of the earliest antecedents to the modern speech bubble was the “speech _____”, wispy lines that connected first-person speech to the mouths of the speakers in Mesoamerican art between 600 and 900 AD. Fill in the blank.

Szalonna.

6. _____’s szalonna (Hungarian for ____’s bacon) was a dense fruit jam eaten by Hungarians during World War II. It was made of mixed fruits and was solid; sold not in jars but sliced into blocks. Apparently, during World War II, Hungarian soldiers received food provisions from the Germans and they got this fruit-flavoured jam instead of the bacon they were used to. The soldiers mockingly started to refer to the jam as _____’s szalonna. Fill in the blank.

7. Historically, it was associated with high fashion, but could take on different meanings in different circumstances. For example, in 1798, during the French Revolution, women wore them as homage to victims. Since 2010, they have become popular fashion symbols for a certain group of people, thanks in part to their ability to conceal a prominent bodily feature. What?

8. Tsubakimoto Chain Co. is a Japanese manufacturer of power transmission and roller chain products. It was founded in Osaka in 1917 to manufacture bicycle chains and later became the first roller chain manufacturer in Japan. The company also makes an item used for a very specific purpose in some restaurants. What?

9. While its predecessor has been produced in India for hundreds of years (even named after the locality in Bombay where it was popularly made), the fabric itself was first produced in the French city of Nîmes. What do we know it as?

10. The False Face Society is probably the best known of the medicinal societies among the Iroquois, especially for its dramatic wooden masks. Used in healing rituals, they invoke the spirit of an old hunch-backed man. Those cured become members of the society. The masks are fed parched whitecorn mush and given small pouches of tobacco as payment for services, as they are considered to be living, breathing things. Why?

******************************

Answers:

1. Teapot

2. Henri Matisse and his famous paper cutouts, which he ‘drew with scissors’

3. Clipboard

4. Boxed wine

5. The Speech Scroll

6. Hitler

7. The choker. Red ribbons were worn around the neck in France to protest executions by guillotine. From 2010 onwards, the choker was adopted by many transwomen to hide the giveaway tracheal bump.

8. Conveyor belts for sushi restaurants

9. Denim. Dungaree comes from Dongri

10. The masks are carved directly out of living trees