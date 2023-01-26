Time to put on your thinking caps.

1. The sculpture in the image (above) was made in 1899 for the Glasgow Botanical Gardens and is called “The Punishment I Bear is Greater than My Sin”. Who does it represent?

2. This memorial was originally named after the lancers from Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mysore who formed part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade and played an important role in a battle during the First World War. The location of the battle was added to the name during Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India in 2018. What is the new name of the memorial?

3. Only 224 prints were made of this 1986 painting by Margaret Keane, which was a key piece of evidence in proving that she, and not her husband, was the creator of her works. The name of the painting refers to the circumstances of its creation. What was this unusual circumstance?

4. Originally inspired by Foursquare as an app to check into locations, share, and make plans with friends, Burbn pivoted to Scotch, an app that combined the features of Hipstamatic and Facebook. Under what name did the app finally launch on iPhones in 2010?

5.Poems From the Prison Diary is by which “bringer of light” and “old father of the nation”, who is No. 10 of his country’s national treasures?

6. Which path-breaking restaurant, which closed its doors to patrons in 2011, was originally a bar named after the term used by staff to refer to the original owner Hans Schilling’s French bulldogs?

7. Which author’s identity was unknown to the public until the posthumous publication of her last novel in which a foreword by her brother revealed her name?

8. Symplocarpus foetidus was named by Carolus Linnaeus for the strong odour it gives off when its leaves are bruised. What name is given to this plant owing to the similarity of its odour to that of an animal?

9. One of the key milestones in streaming video was the development of the MKV container format that allows developers to embed video, multiple audio streams, subtitles, and other content in the same file. What is this format named after?

10. What change did Jean-Pierre Christin make in 1743 to the temperature scale developed just a year earlier by Anders Celsius, which Linnaeus also independently made in 1744?

Sumant Srivathsan has a day job as a digital marketer, but his true calling is disambiguating football and soccer on the Internet.

Answers: