Published : May 18, 2023 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

1. After being exiled by the British, these two last rulers of their dynasties spent their final years in each other’s lands, where memorials stand in their honour. Name both rulers.

2. Because of extreme wear caused by the heavy volume of visitors to this man’s grave in London, the city had to, ironically, institute a visitor’s fee to pay for its upkeep. Whose grave is this?

3. At the Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, there is a family grave engraved with the Zoroastrian principles of humata, hukhta, and huvarashta (good thoughts, words, and deeds). Which famous Indian lies in rest there with his family?

4. What tradition was started when Edmund Spenser, in 1599, requested that he be buried next to Geoffrey Chaucer?

5. When this poet died in 1928, the British government was at odds with the poet’s own wishes. As a compromise, his body lies in Westminster Abbey while his heart is buried in Dorset. Who is this?

6. In 2011, Oscar Wilde’s family erected a glass barrier to protect his grave (picture at the top) against what act of affectionate, if ironic, vandalism, given the writer’s lifestyle?

7. At the United States Military Academy (above) at West Point, New York, there are plaques on the ground honouring the generals of the American Revolution. Whose is the only nameless plaque, which reads: “Major General --, born 1740”?

8. Seen in the image is the Round Oval Lake, part of the Althorp Estate in Northampton. Who lies buried on the island in the middle, protected from grave robbers? A nearby church has a memorial where visitors may pay their respects.

9. A Cairn terrier named Terry was buried in a plot that was destroyed to make way for a new highway in Los Angeles. In 2010, a new memorial was constructed, which prominently bears a different name and the inscription: “There’s no place like home”. What name does the memorial bear?

10. The Cimiterio Acattolico in Rome is home to the grave of a short-lived Romantic poet whose name does not appear on his gravestone, which instead notes that the name was “writ in water”. Which poet of enduring fame is this?

Sumant Srivathsan has a day job as a digital marketer, but his true calling is disambiguating football and soccer on the Internet.

Answers:

Bahadur Shah Zafar and King Thibaw of Burma Karl Marx J. R. D. Tata Poets’ Corner at Westminster Abbey Thomas Hardy Women kissing the stone Benedict Arnold Princess Diana Toto (from The Wizard of Oz) John Keats

