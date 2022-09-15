Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Switzerland’s Roger Federer as he walks on court before a match at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will compete in the Laver Cup, which starts on September 23.

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on September 15, saying next week’s Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” Federer posted on his social media handles.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations.

This news comes just days after the end of the US Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.