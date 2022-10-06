Modi kicks off HP election campaign with Dussehra rally in Bilaspur

Prime Minister woos voters with “double engine growth” slogan.

It could not have been a better occasion for an election campaign. On the day of Dussehra on October 5, with a view on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election scheduled later this year, the BJP top brass roped in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its star campaigner to address a rally in Bilaspur. Also present on the occasion was Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, both of whom incidentally belong to the State.

Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and announced multi-crore development projects, including the setting up of a “medical devices park” at Bilaspur. He used the familiar trope of “double engine growth” to woo voters. He repeatedly lauded the contributions of outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and pointed out that the previous government only made announcements but did not follow up on them.

While he referred to the progresses made in horticulture, agriculture, social security, and so on, he glossed over the problems faced by apple growers in the State, who have been at loggerheads with the government owing to a lack of remunerative prices and State support.

The growers have been seeking the removal of GST on packaging material, raising of the import duty on apples, strict implementation of the APMC Act, and the setting up of a horticultural board, among other demands.

In August this year, they held prolonged protests for these very demands. They also protested against stores run by Adani Agri Fresh for not offering remunerative prices, especially when input costs had gone up. The last time the apple growers had protested was in 1990 (when Shanta Kumar of the BJP was Chief Minister). The farmers were led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and various apple-grower associations. The morcha had spearheaded the farmer struggles in 2019-20.

Modi’s October 5 rally itself was not without controversy. A few days before the rally, the District Public Relations Officer was told to provide a list of all press correspondents, photographers, and videographers, and certificates verifying their character. Even Doordarshan and All India Radio personnel were not spared. The notification said: “The certificate of character verification may be supplied to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Bilaspur by October 1 positively. Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office.”

If anything, it was totally out of character to demand a character certificate from journalists. It was speculated that the intent behind the order was to ensure that only those friendly to the government would be allowed entry. When the matter became public and evoked anger as well as derision, the order was withdrawn a day before the rally with an almost apologetic note, and the Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, promised facilitation of the coverage.

As the election draws closer, the tempo of rallies is expected to go up. As of now, the BJP seems to have a headstart.