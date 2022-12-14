Maharashtra forms committee to track inter-caste, inter-faith marriages

The government looking at ways to provide support to women in troubled marriages.

The Maharashtra government has announced that it has set up a committee to gather information about inter-caste and inter-faith marriages. A Government Resolution (GR) issued on December 13 by the State Women and Child Development Department said that the “inter-caste/inter-faith marriage-family coordination committee (State level)” will primarily look into tabulating data on the number of marriages in existence and look into issues faced by women estranged from their families following their marriage to someone from another faith or caste.

A two-page resolution said that the committee will examine, from the district level, initiatives that could provide support to women who are in troubled inter-caste/inter-faith marriages. According to the resolution, the committee is looking at ways to provide women in mixed marriages with no support from their families with a space where they can access counselling and communicate or resolve issues. The committee will be studying policies and the law regarding this issue.

The committee will be a 12-member team headed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Women and Child Welfare. As per the resolution, members will be responsible for meeting district officials on a regular basis. Appointed officials will collect data on registered and unregistered inter-caste and inter-faith marriages, those that have taken place with consent, elopements, and thohse that have used a place of workshop to sanction a marriage.

Once they gather the information, the committee will contact the families of women to verify whether the marriage took place with the consent of the woman and her family. In case they come across cases of estrangement, the committee will look at the reasons behind the separation as well as methods of reconciliation.

Lawyer and activist Flavia Agnes said that such moves should be viewed in the light of the government attempting to put in place an anti-conversion law. Following the gruesome murder in Delhi of Shraddha Walker, a girl from Vasai near Mumbai, the State has made a few statements on “love jihad” as well as on bringing in an anti-conversion law. Shraddha Walker left Mumbai to live with her partner Aaftab Poonawala in April this year, against her parent’s wishes.

Responding to queries by mediapersons following meeting Shraddha’s father Vikas Walker, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra was studying the anti-conversion laws in other States in the context of introducing one in the State.

He also said that there were grounds to justify an anti-conversion law in Maharashtra, one that would prevent “love jihad”.

In recent months, several leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government have raised the issue of “love jihad” and inter-faith marriages, demanding that a law come into place to prevent murders from happening and protect women from being “coerced” into marrying out of their faith.