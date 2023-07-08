Kiran Nadar Museum faces backlash over dismissal of employee for critical Facebook post

Published : Jul 08, 2023 12:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

A group comprising artists, academics, and concerned individuals has condemned the recent termination of Sandip K. Luis, a researcher, from his position at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). In a statement released on July 7, the group criticised the arbitrary dismissal of Luis and demanded his immediate reinstatement by KNMA. The termination reportedly occurred due to a Facebook post published by Luis on May 15, in which he had criticised the museum’s chairperson, Kiran Nadar, for supporting propaganda events organised by the Centre.

The specific event at the centre of the controversy is the thematic exhibition titled “Jana Shakti” that is ongoing at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi. The exhibition commemorates the completion of 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast programme, “Mann Ki Baat”. Curated by Alka Pande, with Kiran Nadar serving as Advisor, the exhibition features the works of 13 renowned modern and contemporary artists, including Manu Parekh, Madhavi Parekh, Riyaz Komu, Atul Dodiya, and Paresh Maity, who have employed various mediums to present an artistic representation of 12 government programmes.

The exhibition has drawn criticism from artists and critics. They have said that the exhibition is a collaboration with the government and uses artists and artworks to obscure the harsh realities of the present times. Luis, as an academic, contributed to this discussion through his social media post, expressing concerns not only as an employee of the museum but also as an individual. His piece talked of the oppressive systems of wealth and their role in constructing misleading narratives of art and politics.

Luis has now received a “show cause” notice, followed by an opaque termination from his employment at the museum. “Kafila” argues that dismissing a museum employee for expressing personal views on social media disregards the constitutionally protected right to free speech.

In the statement, “Kafila” emphasises the need for public figures, such as Kiran Nadar, to accept criticism and understand the critical function of art.

The group calls for private museums, like KNMA, to function for the public good rather than as personal domains of the wealthy.