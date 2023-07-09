Imphal court issues summons to scholar and Kuki activists over views on Manipur violence

Published : Jul 09, 2023 21:12 IST - 3 MINS READ

In a concerning move believed to curtail the voices of individuals raising concerns regarding the violence in Manipur, a local court in Imphal has issued summons to an eminent scholar and two Kuki activists based on private criminal complaints filed by Meitei activists.

Following separate complaints, the head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Hyderabad, Kham Khan Suan Hausing; the convenor of the Kuki Women’s Forum, Mary Grace Zou; and the general secretary of the Kuki People’s Alliance, Wilson L Hangshing, have been summoned. The court has taken cognizance of the complaints filed against their views on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, as expressed in interviews with a news website.

Hausing, a distinguished scholar who has shared his insights on the issues in Manipur through various news outlets, stated in the interview that Chief Minister Biren Singh should step down and emphasized the need for a separate administration for the Kukis.

On July 6, Hausing received a court notice based on a complaint filed by Manihar Moirangthem Singh, who identified himself as a “social worker.” Singh is a member of the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU). On March 27, MTU obtained a Manipur High Court order recommending the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list. The complainant sought legal action against Hausing, alleging false narratives and defamation of Meiteis.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Imphal East District Court found prima facie evidence against Hausing under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153(A), 200, 295(A), 298, 505(i), and 120(B). These sections pertain to offences related to promoting enmity between religious groups, hurting religious sentiments, deliberate intent to wound religious feelings, and publishing defamatory statements.

A similar complaint was filed by Lourembam Cha Somerendro, leading to summonses being issued to Mary Grace Zou and Wilson L Hangshing on June 30. In separate interviews, Zou and Hangshing advocated for a separate administration for the Kuki community and expressed their lack of faith in the Biren Singh government.

Somerendro alleged that Zou’s assertion blaming Meiteis for instigating the violence was false, deliberate, and malicious. The complainant further accused Zou and Hangshing of defaming Meiteis and promoting enmity between the Meiteis and Kukis. Somerendro also defended Biren Singh, dismissing the allegations of his involvement in violence against the Kukis as false.

Based on the statements of the complainants and witnesses, the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Imphal East District found material to support the application of several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153(A), 200, 295(A), 505(i), and 120(B). Regarding the complainant’s request to seize the phones of Zou and Hangshing, the court noted that it would be considered “as and when necessary or desirable for the purpose of inquiry/trial.”

Both complainants, Singh and Somerendro, are being represented by the same lawyer, who has not responded to requests for comment.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) strongly condemned the summonses, describing them as a reprehensible tactic to silence the voices of prominent tribal individuals who speak out on television. “Legally entangling every prominent tribal who speaks out on television is a reprehensible tactic to silence our voice,” stated the ITLF.

In June, the ITLF faced social media censorship when its Twitter account was withheld in India. The forum argued that the concerted efforts to stifle their voice on every platform indicate the desperation of radical Meitei organisations in their attempt to conceal the true nature of the conflict in Manipur.

Various student organisations have decried the summonses against Hausing, labelling them as repressive acts and a threat to academic freedom.

Hausing refrained from commenting on the court notice. However, on July 7, he posted on Twitter: “If a majoritarian state and its regime choose to use their coercive monopoly of power to silence truth and violate human rights with impunity, we must remain united, reclaim, and fight for justice in #ManipurViolence.”