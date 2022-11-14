Himachal Pradesh records 75.6 per cent voter turnout

The voting percentage has historically been high in the State.

Voting for the 14th Himachal Pradesh Assembly election concluded at 5 p.m. on November 12, with the State recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, slightly higher than the 2017 figure of 75.57 per cent, then an all-time record. The turnout will likely be higher after all the postal ballots are received and counted.

Until 5 p.m. on polling day, the turnout was a little over 65 per cent and this was expected to increase after all the voters who had queued up had cast their vote. The actual turnout, released on November 13, has now turned out to be much higher than the provisional figures released on November 12. The turnout has always been high in the State, barring one or two occasions, and often crossed 70 per cent. Of the 68 constituencies, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and three for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Voting arrangements

Voting began on a slow note and picked up only after noon. Until 3 p.m., the turnout was around 55 per cent. It was expected to be high given the multi-cornered contests, the presence of almost two dozen rebels, and the high-decibel campaigns. Yet, it was not significantly higher than the 2017 figure.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had made arrangements for the elderly, the disabled, and residents in far-flung areas. Some 76.8 per cent of women and 72.4 per cent of men cast their vote, a pattern seen in 2017 too.

The highest turnout of 85.24 per cent was recorded in the Doon constituency in Solan district, followed by Shillai in Sirmaur (84.21) and Seraj in Mandi (82.1).

Turnout was higher in rural constituencies, similar to 2017, when the turnout in a dozen urban constituencies was below 70 per cent. This time, Shimla (Urban) recorded the lowest turnout at 62.53 per cent.

The constituencies that polled less than 70 per cent were Shimla (Urban), Jaisinghpur (SC), Baijnath (SC), Jogindernagar, Sarkaghat, Bhoranj (SC), Solan (SC), and Kasumpti. In Baijnath, Shimla (Urban), and Jogindernagar, the polling percentage was lower than in 2017.

The ECI had set up 7,884 polling stations in all and three auxiliary booths in remote areas. There were visuals of people trudging in freezing temperatures and snow on voting day.

Meanwhile, the ECI has banned opinion and exit polls until December 5, the day polling concludes in Gujarat.

The Congress and the BJP contested all 68 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates in 67, the Bahujan Samaj Party in 53, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 11.

Although Himachal Pradesh is counted among the smaller States, the stakes have never been higher. For the Congress and its new president, Mallikarjun Kharge, winning a few State elections is imperative in order to boost the morale of its members and party workers. For the the BJP, a victory would reinforce the “Modi magic” and break the pattern of parties alternately coming to power in the State.

BJP leaders had sought votes with the “break the riwaaz (tradition)” battle cry, while the Congress exhorted the electorate to “change the Raj”.

Key issues

SCs account for 25.19 per cent of the State’s population, the second highest in the country after Punjab. Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reportedly account for 13.72 per cent, Muslims 2.1 per cent, and STs 5.71 per cent, with others accounting for over 50 per cent.

The State has a high share of government employees in the work force, but that share has been dwindling over the years as a result of outsourcing and contract work. There is also a huge backlog of vacancies in government jobs running into lakhs. All parties, without exception, have promised to fill those vacant posts and regularise employees on contract. Government employees play a huge role in determining the outcome of any election and no party can afford to antagonise them.

Counting of votes will be held on December 8 along with Gujarat.