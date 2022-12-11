  • BJP creates history in Gujarat by winning seventh term and records highest tally ever.
  • Modi factor plays crucial role in cementing BJP victory in Gujarat.
  • Congress wrests Himachal Pradesh from BJP by capitalising on public anger and using right strategy.
  • Congress, BJP fight neck-to-neck in HP; three BJP rebels post wins.
  • AAP makes decent debut in Gujarat, winning five seats, but draws a blank in HP.