Gujarat clocks 56.88 per cent voter turnout in first phase

Voters from the Siddi community dressed in traditional attire arrive to cast their vote during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, in Gir Somnath on December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several constituencies are expected to see close contests.

Gujarat recorded a 56.88 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the Assembly election on December 1, according to the State Election Commission. There were 788 candidates contesting in 89 constituencies across 19 districts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were the main contesting parties. Along with many independents, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have fielded candidates.

Several constituencies in the first phase are considered hothouses of political activity, with Saurashtra and southern Gujarat expected to support the AAP, a new entrant in Gujarat politics. AAP leaders including the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, from Khambalia, Gopal Italia from Katargam, and Manoj Sarothiya from Karanj are the significant contenders in the fray.

A day prior to voting, observers predicted that there would be close contests in certain constituencies in the first phase. These include Jamnagar North, where debutant Rivaba Jadeja of the BJP, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is contesting against Bipendrasingh Jadeja of the Congress and Karsanbhai Karmur of the AAP. In Dwarka, a BJP stronghold, Malubhai Kandoria of the Congress is expected to put up a strong fight as he belongs to the Ahir community, which is dominant in the area. In Morbi, which is recovering from the tragedy of a bridge collapse, Kantilal Shivlal Amrutiya of the BJP was given the ticket after he waded into the river and rescued several people who had fallen from the bridge. Wankaner in Morbi district is a Congress bastion where Mohammed Javed Pirzada, the incumbent, is expected to face anti-incumbency.

All three seats in Surat have strong contenders. However, the closely watched constituency is Karanj, where AAP leader Manoj Sarothiya is up against Pravinbhai Ghoghari of the BJP and Bharati Prakash Patel of the Congress. In 2017, the Congress won 40 and BJP 49 out of the 89 seats that were part of the first phase on December 1, 2022.