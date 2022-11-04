Gujarat Assembly election to be held on December 1, 5

The results will be declared on December 8.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has announced that the Gujarat Assembly election will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, 2022. The results will be declared on December 8. With the dates formalised, the Code of Conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will come into force with immediate effect. The last date for filing candidate nominations is November 14 for the first phase and November 17 for the second.

An ECI release said that the State’s 182 Assembly constituencies have been split into 89 going to the polls in the first phase and 93 during the second. Over 51,000 poll booths will be set up across the State. As per ECI data, the State has approximately 4.9 crore voters, with a sizeable number of eligible first-time voters.

The current regime led by the BJP’s Bhupendrabhai Patel will end on February 18, 2023. For the first time in three decades, the State is expected to see a three-cornered battle between the BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Until now, the fight was between the BJP and the Congress. The 2017 election saw the BJP win 99 seats and the Congress 77.