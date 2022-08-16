Explained: Why FIFA banned All India Football Federation

It all started to go from bad to worse as controversial former AIFF president Praful Patel, whose third term in office ended in December 2020, stayed in office citing a pending Supreme Court case. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

AIFF was suspended after the stroke of midnight on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

It all started to go from bad to worse as controversial former AIFF president Praful Patel, whose third term in office ended in December 2020, stayed in office citing a pending Supreme Court case.

The case that was pending since 2017, allowed him to extend his term while refusing to hold elections till the issue of a new constitution was settled by the top court. Patel violated all principles of good governance for multiple years.

As per rule, 12 years is the maximum term permitted to a national sports federation chief under the Sports Code.

It was host of officials from state units, along with former Mohun Bagan goalkeeper and current BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey, who then approached the court in their own capacities demanding intervention.

With FIFA suspending AIFF after the stroke of midnight on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, a timeline of what transpired to this ban: