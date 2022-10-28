For new Twitter boss Elon Musk, now comes the hard part

Musk’s acquisition puts the world’s richest man in charge of a struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo

Musk is expected to remain interim CEO but may eventually cede the role in the longer term.

Overspending on Twitter Inc for $44 billion was the easy part. Now, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk must prove why he believes that Twitter is worth 10 times that amount and turn around a social media platform that he has spent months ridiculing.

Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. after completing his $44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant on top of leading Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

He intends to replace Parag Agrawal, who was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The billionaire is expected to remain CEO in the interim but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, the person added. Twitter representatives declined to comment.

Musk’s acquisition puts the world’s richest man in charge of a struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling. Among Musk’s first moves: changing the leadership. Departures include Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy, and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012. Edgett was escorted out of the building, Bloomberg News reported.

ALSO READ: What Elon Musk’s takeover means for Twitter

The takeover caps a convoluted saga that began in January with the billionaire’s quiet accumulation of a major stake in the company, his growing exasperation with how it’s run, and an eventual merger accord that he later spent months trying to unravel.

Earlier this month, the outspoken billionaire said: “Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value.”

Musk has provided few concrete details about his plans, and what he has shared appears far-fetched or contradictory. Here is what lies ahead for Musk, the self-proclaimed “Chief Twit”, according to current and former Twitter employees, analysts and investors who considered funding the deal.

X Super App

Musk’s biggest bet borrows from China’s greatest hits of the 2010s. “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Musk tweeted earlier this month.

The idea of an everything app, also referred to as a super app, originated in Asia with companies like WeChat, which lets users not only send messages but also make payments, shop online, or hail a taxi. The all-in-one service appealed to users who had fewer choices in a region where Google, Facebook, and others were blocked.

Musk has told investors he plans to build one that will sell premium subscriptions to reduce reliance on ads, allow content creators to make money and enable payments, according to a source briefed on the matter.

There are no super-apps in the United States because the barrier is high and there are app choices aplenty, said Scott Galloway, co-host of tech podcast Pivot and a professor of marketing at New York University.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk and the culture of greed pride

Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, which control the app stores on iPhones and Android phones, see themselves as super apps and would be unlikely to allow other super apps to develop, Galloway said. Consider Apple’s recent rejection of Spotify’s plan to sell audiobooks as one example of barriers to entry.

Adding payments, which generally require identity verification, could complicate a service which has allowed anonymity to flourish, making Twitter a powerful tool for political activism in hostile environments, said Jason Goldman, a former Twitter board member.

“It’s not possible at this point in the evolution of the mobile internet,” Goldman added.

Cutting content moderation

The billionaire will bring immediate disruption to Twitter’s operations, in part because many of his ideas for how to change the company are at odds with how it has been run for years. He’s said he wants to ensure “free speech” on the social network.

Current and former employees who spoke with Reuters said Musk’s plans to lower the guard rails that are common across all social media platforms would lead to a deluge of hateful, harmful, and potentially illegal content on Twitter. Already, it has struggled with identifying and removing child porn.

More broadly, Musk’s initiatives threaten to undo years of Twitter’s efforts to reduce bullying and abuse on the platform. The prospect of less restrictive content moderation under Musk’s leadership has prompted concerns that dialogue on the social network will deteriorate, eroding years of efforts by the company and its “trust and safety” team to limit offensive or dangerous posts.

Members of Twitter’s trust and safety team, which includes content moderators, are expected to be among Musk’s deepest job cuts, employees fear. “Imagine a world where all those people are gone,” one employee said. “It’s going to be a hellscape.”

Musk also intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions, the person said. That means people previously booted off the platform may be allowed to return, a category that would include former United States President Donald Trump, the person said. It’s unclear however if Trump would be allowed back on Twitter in the near term.

Prevent advertisers from fleeing

In 2019, Musk tweeted “I hate advertising.”

On the eve of the deal’s expected closing, he appealed directly to advertisers in an open-letter tweet: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!... Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.”

Advertisers are not buying it. They point to Musk’s plan to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump as a major impediment to spending money on Twitter. Twitter permanently suspended Trump for risk of further incitement of violence after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk vows to reverse Donald Trump Twitter ban

Welcoming back Trump could alienate moderate and liberal-leaning users, and as a result, push away major household brands who aim to market products and appeal to people across the political spectrum, said Mark DiMassimo, founder of ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein.

Until Musk finds new sources of revenue, he can’t afford to trigger a backlash from a group that contributes 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

Obeying the laws

Musk has promised to preserve free speech of all kinds, but has also struck a more conciliatory tone with global leaders who aim to rein in Big Tech. In May, Musk said in a Twitter video that he agreed with the European Union’s new digital media regulation, which will force Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal content or risk fines of up to 6% of global revenue, in one of the world’s most severe approaches to regulating content online.

Regulators across Asia are also toughening legal stances against social media platforms and ordering the removal of content they deem illegal, which includes speech by political dissidents. In India, Twitter has waged a “sophisticated battle” with the government to protect free speech online, and this battle would be at risk with Musk in charge, Goldman said.

Tesla’s expanding business in China, where it generated $14 billion last year, could also put Twitter at risk, Goldman, the former Twitter board member, said. “The idea that he’s going to be the one liaising with the Chinese government and potentially turning over information on users, that’s very scary,” Goldman said.

Twitter is staffed with experts who review data requests from governments, but Musk has shown his contempt for these experts, he said. “Whether or not Trump is going to come back on, I think that’s a parlour game,” Goldman said. “But what’s actually going to happen is a dissident’s IP address will be dropped on the floor.”