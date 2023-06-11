Delhi ordinance: Trampling on the will of the people

Published : Jun 11, 2023 13:07 IST - 5 MINS READ

A few kilometres away from the new Parliament and the Central Vista stand the ruins of Tughlakabad fort in south Delhi. The fort stands as a popular historical reminder of the fate of tyrants in Delhi. In Delhi’s long history of over a thousand years, the people have seen the rule of many kings, emperors, and attackers. Only some were liked by the people, while the rest disappeared into the mazes of history.

‘Will of the unelected’

Delhi’s history and the fate of its rulers are essential to put into perspective the recent ordinance introduced by the Central government. The ordinance is aimed at taking away constitutionally sanctioned control over bureaucrats by the elected government. In other words, the ordinance is set to establish the regime of “will of the unelected” in the national capital of the largest democracy. For any non-WhatsApp university historian, this ordinance brought out on the midnight of May 19 would get included in the historical list of tyrannical acts against the people of Delhi. A glance at that list would also make clear the fate of such tyrannical rulers affected by “grandiose narcissism” in the past.

The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had categorically stated that the will of the people is supreme in a democracy and that the bureaucracy needs to be accountable to the elected government. Despite a unanimous verdict by a five-member constitutional bench, the Central government went ahead with issuing a midnight ordinance just days after the Court’s ruling.

Ordinances are usually brought at times of justified emergency when Parliament is not in session. But, in this case, there was no such emergency but rather by timing its implementation strategically, the Central government aims to keep the ordinance in place for six weeks, impeding the functioning of the Delhi government.

Less than a year ago, some officers refused to let critical mohalla clinics function, putting lives at risk. The Supreme Court, taking note of this, observed that an “unaccountable and non-responsive civil service may pose a serious problem of governance in a democracy” as the permanent executive, consisting of unelected civil service officers, who play a decisive role in the implementation of government policy, may end up acting in “ways that disregard the will of the electorate”.

The BJP-led Central government, by refusing to honour the constitutional position on the control over bureaucracy by the elected government of Delhi, has only revealed its discomfort with gracefully accepting electoral defeat. Despite having a majority in Parliament, the BJP has a poor record of democratic consensus and respect for democratic norms.

Using ordinances as a political shield serves no other purpose other than weakening our democracy.

As the BJP completes nine years in office, it is apt to remind the party that the mandate was for a democratically elected sarkar, not an ordinance sarkar. The party has set a record by bringing 3.6 ordinances per 10 Bills, surpassing the previous record of 1.5 ordinances.

The Supreme Court had clearly mentioned in its judgment that “the involvement of the Union of India in the administration of NCTD is limited by constitutional provisions, and any further expansion would be contrary to the constitutional scheme of governance”.

The BJP is determined to prevent the Delhi government from gaining control over services because it knows that a popular government that has achieved so much despite obstacles and legal battles will thrive even better with constitutionally sanctioned control.

The Central government wants to retain its favoured bureaucrats to hinder important projects aimed at the welfare of Delhi’s people. In the last eight years, the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been able to establish a credible model of good governance, which is now being adopted by parties such as the Congress to defeat the BJP.

Mere facade

The ordinance is a mere facade, creating a statutory body with two favoured bureaucrats, ensuring decisions align with their interests. However, the BJP is so fearful that it has granted the Lieutenant Governor (LG) the power to override recommendations. Moreover, the ordinance lacks proper legal scrutiny, granting the LG (and consequently the Central government) excessive and unrestricted powers.

The Central government is well aware that if the ordinance is challenged in the Supreme Court, it will be deemed unconstitutional based on a previous constitutional bench judgement. The sole reason for denying control of services to the Delhi government is the fear that it would enable the government to deliver at a faster pace, ultimately boosting people’s confidence and leading to electoral victories.

Any democratically elected government must have its bureaucracy under control so that it can maintain the checks and balances. The Court also stated that “if a democratically elected government is not given the power to control the officers, the principle of accountability will be redundant”, and that “if the officers stop reporting to the Ministers or do not abide by their directions, the principle of collective responsibility is affected”.

It also held that the federal system of governance and the principle of representative democracy would be abrogated if the Centre took over the executive powers of an elected government. Today, the Delhi government cannot even transfer a bureaucrat based on their performance. How is this doing justice to the will of the people who elected this government?

What is happening in Delhi sets a dangerous precedent for democracy in India. The only way to safeguard our democratic values is for the Supreme Court to safeguard the interests of the people of Delhi and set things right before reaching a point of no return.

The author is national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party.