B.S. Yediyurappa inducted into top BJP bodies

BJP leaders from Karnataka and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (fifth from left) greeting B.S. Yediyurappa (fourth from right) in Bengaluru on August 18. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Archives

His appointment, analysts say, was probably made with an eye on the upcoming elections in the State.

With an eye on the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka, which are slated to take place in May 2023, former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) topmost party bodies: the Central Parliamentary Board, and the Central Election Committee.

Yediyurappa is a popular leader in Karnataka and has assiduously built up his reputation as a leader of the powerful Lingayat community, which is identified with the BJP. The Congress has been making an aggressive attempt to woo back the community in the lead-up to the 2023 elections.

Yediyurappa had resigned from the Chief Minister’s position on July 26, 2021, after which the Lingayat strongman had not been offered any official position until now. His plan of touring the State was also stymied by leaders within the party. It is no secret that Yediyurappa was keen that his son B.Y. Vijayendra be inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet, but even this was not done. Considering all these, reliable sources revealed that Yediyurappa was disgruntled.

Recently, the success of the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s 75 th birthday bash in Davanagere on August 3 led to some rethinking on the part of BJP leaders in Karnataka as the party lacked mass leaders of the stature of Yediyurappa in the State. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen confabulating with Yediyurappa in Bengaluru, leading to speculation that Yediyurappa was being considered for an important position within the party.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai congratulated Yediyurappa after his appointment and said: “This is a big boost for the party in the State and has enthused the cadre.”