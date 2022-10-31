141 dead in Gujarat bridge collapse

The bridge had been under extensive repair and renovation.

At least 141 people have died after a bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district. The tragic incident took place around 6.30 p.m. on October 30, when hundreds of people walked on to the bridge, which had recently opened to public as a tourist attraction.

According to official reports, the suspension bridge was built a little over a century ago. It had been under extensive repair and renovation as the local administration had planned to make it a sightseeing spot.

After preliminary investigations, the Morbi police filed a first information report (FIR) with charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It did not name the operator; the charges were against “the agency responsible for maintaining the bridge” and the “management agency”.

The Oreva Group, a private entity, was reportedly given the contract to restore and maintain the bridge. News agency reports said that State government has constituted a five-member committee to look into the incident.

CCTV video images circulating on social media showed a crowded bridge collapsing with hundreds of people falling into the water. Initial reports from the local administration said close to 500 people were on the bridge, whose capacity was about 125. While the local government began rescue operations, the defence services were called in to help. Search parties are continuing to look for missing people.