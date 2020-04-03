Announcement

Download here the issue dated April 24.

Download here the issue dated April 10.

Dear Readers,

The COVID-19-induced lockdown has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. India’s print medium is no exception. For the first time in the 35-year history of Frontline, an issue of magazine remains locked down in a press in Hyderabad. Our circulation team’s efforts to take it to our subscribers and other readers could not succeed in the face of the unprecedented restrictions placed on the movement of people and goods across India. The April 10 issue, with a comprehensive cover story package on the COVID-19 outbreak, will be distributed as and when the situation eases. Again, for the first time in the distinguished history of the magazine, we have no option but to withhold printing of the issue dated April 24. A shortened version will be put out as an e-book in the digital space and distributed to our subscribers.

The inconvenience is regretted.

Stay safe.

Editor, Frontline