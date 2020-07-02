Dispatches

Announcement

Print edition : April 10, 2020

Download here the issue dated July 17.

 

Download here the issue dated July 3.

 

Download here the issue dated June 19.

 

Download here the issue dated June 5.

 

Download here the issue dated May 22.

 

Download here the issue dated May 08.

 

Download here the issue dated April 24.

 

Download here the issue dated April 10.

 

Dear Readers,

The COVID-19-induced lockdown has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. India’s print medium is no exception. For the first time in the 35-year history of Frontline, an issue of magazine remains locked down in a press in Hyderabad. Our circulation team’s efforts to take it to our subscribers and other readers could not succeed in the face of the unprecedented restrictions placed on the movement of people and goods across India. The April 10 issue, with a comprehensive cover story package on the COVID-19 outbreak, will be distributed as and when the situation eases. Again, for the first time in the distinguished history of the magazine, we have no option but to withhold printing of the issue dated April 24. A shortened version will be put out as an e-book in the digital space and distributed to our subscribers.

The inconvenience is regretted.

Stay safe.

Editor, Frontline

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

The COVID-19-induced lockdown and the absolute necessity for human beings to maintain a physical distance from one another in order to contain the pandemic has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. The print medium all over the world is no exception.

As the distribution of printed copies is unlikely to resume any time soon, Frontline will come to you only through the digital platform until the return of normality. The resources needed to keep up the good work that Frontline has been doing for the past 35 years and more are immense. It is a long journey indeed. Readers who have been part of this journey are our source of strength.

Subscribing to the online edition, I am confident, will make it mutually beneficial.

Sincerely,

R. Vijaya Sankar

Editor, Frontline

Support Quality Journalism
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

×