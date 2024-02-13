Wendy Doniger: ‘The India I love is in hiding’

The American Indologist mourns for today’s hyper-Hindu India, but is hopeful that this “Kali Yuga”, too, shall pass.

Wendy Doniger was 22 when she first came to India. It did not take long for her interest in Hindu history and culture to blossom into something bigger—a large-hearted, inimitable love. For nearly 60 years, Doniger’s scholarship has focused on Hinduism and its multitudinous polyphonies. Her talent has been a boon for readers who wish to separate religion and mythology, fact and fiction. Doniger brings to ancient texts—everything from the Mahabharata to Kama Sutra—a rigour that is both playful and profound. For Indians, in particular, her books rescue from orthodox religion secrets that are literary and, also, novel.

WATCH:

Though Doniger’s work has won her international acclaim, she has, in recent years, had to face censure and brickbats in India, a country she continues to write about and adore, even at 83. First released in 2009, The Hindus: An Alternative History was hailed as a seminal work by many, but for Dinanath Batra, founder of Shiksha Bachao Andolan Samiti, a right-wing education-centric organisation, it was nothing short of blasphemous. Doniger’s fans were smitten by the sheer expanse of her work, but Batra felt the 800-page tome was outright offensive and “riddled with inaccuracies”. The lawsuit he filed forced Penguin India to pulp all remaining copies of The Hindus in 2014, thereby making Doniger a mascot for free speech.

Also Read | ‘Vivekananda is the ideological nemesis of the Sangh Parivar’: Govind Krishnan V.

In interviews he gave to the press, Batra attacked Doniger’s interpretation of several Hindu texts and tenets, but her exploration of “Ramrajya” seemed to have irked him the most: “According to her book, when Ramrajya comes to India, then Christians and Muslims will be driven out of India. Her book will incite hatred among communities.” Ten years later, the seeds of hate that Batra feared are here, ironically being sown by the Narendra Modi government and not Doniger. Having consecrated a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the Prime Minister has flexed an ethnonationalist muscle that endangers constitutional principles like secularism and fraternity.

Like the efforts by a section of the media and the ruling party to efface the Gujarat killings of 2002 from public memory, a similar process of erasure seems to be in progress now about December 6, 1992, but it is hard to forget how kar sevaks violently attacked the Babri Masjid with sledgehammers that day. It is yet harder to forget the bloody communal riots that followed. Speaking to Frontline from her home in Chicago, the Indologist spoke with a courage that empathy and knowledge often afford. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Do you remember where you were on December 6, 1992, the day Babri Masjid was demolished? And what were you doing on January 22 this year, the day the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was consecrated? In 1992, I was teaching classes at the University of Chicago. I was at the peak of my career. Many of my students were South Asian, and there were others who were South-Asianists, people who cared very much about India. I am, basically, a Sanskritist, but I learned more about what was going on from them, as well as from the headlines. The destruction of the Babri Masjid was an appalling thing in itself. It was an important building, an important piece of Indian history. As historians, my students and I regretted the vandalism, but we also realised this was a terrible political moment. The police did nothing to stop it. This meant that the whole mechanism of the government was behind the destruction. It was a sign that something bad was happening in India. When the new Ram temple was inaugurated, I was alone here in Chicago. I am retired, but I had Zoom meetings with some of my friends in India, especially my Muslim friends, and also my students. There was general sadness, but there was also fear that things were once again getting worse in India. Then there was the timing of it. Because the ceremony comes so clearly ahead of an election, it meant that it was a political move, not a religious one. Muslims, as a result, will be oppressed more. This also narrows the idea of what Hinduism is, reducing it to a tiny little Muslim-hating and history-destroying strain.

The consecration of the Ram Mandir was a state-sponsored event that Prime Minister Modi presided over. Is the separation of church and state an old-fashioned idea today? Also, did it ever truly apply to India? It’s not an old-fashioned idea. We’re fighting [for] that in America today. Church and state are technically separate here, but religious factions now play a very important part in politics. You can’t make politics non-religious, but, yes, in India, church and state are no longer separate. At its inception, India was explicitly designed to have a non-religious government. Along the way, though, that principle was gradually eroded. The RSS and the BJP moved to a more central position, and, as a result, India now has a religious government. The change was gradual, but then again, 75 years, is not so long [a time].

“Rama”, you write in The Hindus, “left no archaeological or inscriptional record. There is no evidence that anyone named Rama did or did not live in Ayodhya; other places too claim him, in South India and North India, for the Ramayana was retold many times, in many different Indian languages.” Would it then perhaps be fair to say that the “flame of history” has now altogether engulfed Rama, leaving only the “smoke of myth”? Indeed. The idea of “Ramrajya”, of a magical kingdom ruled by Rama, which has been invoked so often, is part of the much broader ancient Indian idea of “dharma-rajya”. Through the centuries, there has been this idea that if you get a really good king, the whole country becomes virtuous—there’s no more theft, there’s no more adultery, there’s no more mixture of castes, which is regarded as a good thing in these texts. The idea that a good king produces a good country is what I would call “basic Indian mythological political theory”. We have now been fed this idea that a good man is again in charge of the government—Narendra Modi. Like Rama, he is the king who will make India a “good place”, a place where there are no Muslims. He is riding on the ancient myth that one good man in charge of a country can change everything. That is the mythological force behind Modi’s cult of personality. Only he, one is told, could reestablish the temple of Ram. In his India, everyone must be a particular kind of a Hindu. That is a real perversion of ancient Indian ideas.

Q. Sita is, of course, key to the idea of ‘Ramrajya’. But, while Modi chanted “Siyavar Ramchandra ki jai” a few times in his January 22 speech, he directly referred to Sita or “Janaki” only once… Sita is a problem. There are different ways in which you can tell the Ramayana. Valmiki’s Ramayana, which is the one I know best, has seven books. The seventh book, it must be said, is an afterthought. The sixth book ends with Rama triumphant. Sita comes back from Lanka, and everybody lives happily ever after. Many Hindus, I think, have always wanted the book to end there, but in the seventh book, Rama has second thoughts about Sita. Sita appeals to the gods. The earth, her mother, opens up, and Sita returns home. The end is sad. Rama rules alone. He misses Sita so much he builds a golden statue of her, so he can do sacrifices with his wife. There are 10,000 ways of telling the Ramayana. The idea that there’s only one Ramayana, like there’s only one Bible, is such a pseudo-Christian thing to say. Hinduism, thank goodness, is not like Christianity or Judaism. There are lots and lots of texts. Yes, the Ramayanais a very important book to many Hindus […] but that cannot be the basis on which one can interfere with historical monuments like the Babri Masjid, or promulgate a cult of Sita and Rama ruling happily forever. There are so many other ways of telling even that story, let alone all the other stories that are told in Hinduism about other gods and goddesses. The Ramayanais one of the great stories, yes, but that does not mean it should have a role in government.

Q. The Ramayanaand the Mahabharata, you write, were first narrated by “Sutas”, charioteers who doubled up as bodyguards for Kshatriya princes and warriors. Often told around campfires in the intervals between war, these epics probably helped these men make sense of the violence they both suffered and perpetrated. Is this why audiences took to Rama? Did they simply prefer a warrior protagonist, someone like them, who was righteous but had blood-stained hands? That’s an interesting question. The two great Sanskrit epics are martial epics. The celebration of Rama’s victory over Ravana takes place every year. I think there has always been a streak of martial celebration in Hinduism—the celebrating of victories of gods over the demons, of Rama over Ravana, of Shiva over his enemies, of Skanda in the south. That said, there has also always been a streak of martial celebration in many religions, not only Hinduism, but I don’t think it is the dominant streak. There are many moments in the life of Rama that are celebrated, besides the moment of his triumph over Ravana—his birth, his marriage to Sita, and so on. I think the emphasis on Rama’s conquest of Ravana is part of the Ramrajya scenario, where he is celebrated as a martial god, but many aspects of Rama, which are celebrated all over India, are not martial.n

Also Read | ‘Literature has to retrieve spirituality from the clutches of religion’: Ashok Vajpeyi

Babur is believed to have destroyed a Ram temple in Ayodhya, but Akbar had Abu’l Fazal translate the Ramayanainto Persian. How must India treat its Mughal legacy, one that was dotted with both cruelty and curiosity? Indeed, the history of Mughal India is very interesting. There were certainly Mughal kings, of whom the great ruler Akbar is the most famous, and the one that I know of best. He appreciated Hinduism. He had the Hindu classics translated into Persian and Arabic. He even married Hindu wives, and so forth. So, in many ways, the best of the Mughal period saw very good interaction between Hindus and Muslims, at least on the highest level, and as far as we know, there were a lot of interactions between Muslim fakirs and Hindu holy men, people who were almost indistinguishable in some ways. I also believe that Muslims did not particularly proselytise, and there was not a lot of pressure on Hindus to become Muslims. There were, of course, Hindu temples that were destroyed. There were acts of aggression, [but] the portrayal of the Mughal period only as a time of oppression of Hindus, I think, is a false portrayal. It was a complicated time.

“I believe that after Kali Yuga comes the “Krita Yuga”. I have faith India will once again—or for the first time, perhaps—get a really good government in which Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jews and Christians will be able to hold their head up high. Women will have their rights.”Wendy DonigerNoted Indologist and author

You quote Mahatma Gandhi in The Hindus: “Even if I am killed, I will not give up repeating the names of Ram and Rahim...” Gandhi, we know, uttered “Hey Ram!” when he was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse. How do you think Gandhi imagined Ram and Ramrajya? On so many occasions, Gandhi expressed the feeling that the God in Islam, Christianity, and Hinduism were all the same. But for him, this was also a political move. If his political goal was to get the British out of India, he needed Hindus and Muslims [to come] together. And if his religious goal was that no one should ever have any hatred for anyone else, he again needed Hindus and Muslims to [band] together. Because he dealt with people like Jinnah, he was aware that Muslims believed in very different things. But he nevertheless felt they all worshipped the same God, and there was therefore no reason why they could not live together in an India where there was a mosque on one street and a temple on the next. He fought for this all his life, and he died for it, too. This is why we love and idolise him.

Gandhi, you have written, put a stop to the mythologising of his image. Today, Narendra Modi’s image is plastered across the nation. What are the dangers of such self-promotion? Gandhi was not just holy; he was also smart. He did not want to be mythologised because he knew he was no god. And, secondly, it also meant that when he [died], nothing would be left. Sadly, that is exactly what happened. When he was killed, there was no one left to put forth his teachings, his ideology, his ideals. He didn’t want the ideas he had to lie only in him. Rather than be worshipped like a god, he wanted to be followed like a great leader. By trying to be worshipped like a god, Modi is playing upon the weakness of people. He is playing upon mass religious hysteria, which is a very powerful thing anywhere, but not so powerful as in India. He’s stirring up the religious feelings of people, and channelling them into political moments—elections, policies, and laws which will disenfranchise Muslims, control the freedom of speech, control women. It’s what Gandhi did not want. Indians, however, have always liked to worship people. Although it is part of the nature of Hinduism, Gandhi discouraged it. His death was a blow—not to the process of independence—that went forward without him—but to the unification of an India where Hindus and Muslims [stood] side by side.

The Hindus: An Alternative History ends with the following lines—“We must look before we leap into history, look at the present, and imagine a better future.” Do you feel a “better future” is still possible? No, I am discouraged. The BJP is far more powerful now than it was when they tore down the mosque. Things are moving in the wrong direction. I could take a step back and say things are moving in the wrong direction even where I live, with the coming triumph of Trump. Things are also moving in the wrong direction in Israel and Palestine; in Ukraine, too. This is not a good time for politics on earth. India is just one of the places that I mourn for at the moment, and I think it’s significant that Modi is a friend of [Donald] Trump, and that his political power, in many ways, is like the political power that Trump has had. Then you have [Vladimir] Putin in Moscow, and [Benjamin] Netanyahu in Israel. It’s not a unique thing. It’s not an accident that these great powers are all moving in terrifying ways. Modi is not alone in taking on more and more potentially disastrous power, in suppressing the press and freedom of speech. We have seen that happen in America, too. It’s part of a more general cloud that, I think, is now hovering over the earth. I think the Hindu texts described it well as “Kali Yuga”, a time when everything goes wrong everywhere. My idea of “Kali Yuga” is the sort of thing Modi is trying to do.

In his speech on January 22, the Prime Minister thanked India’s judiciary for having sanctioned the construction of a Ram Mandir. What do you make of this? What Modi said was probably true. He has indeed had the political support of the judiciary and other branches of government.

Also Read | Sudha Bharadwaj: ‘A lot of democratic space has been lost’

The 2023 book Ten Heads of Ravana attacks ten scholars and intellectuals, you among them, for being “anti-dharma”. In her essay on your scholarship, H.R. Meera accuses you of having a narrow, one-dimensional view of dharma. I want to ask, what do you think about when you think about dharma? The word dharma is a lot like the word “right”. Someone may say it is not “right” to steal, but then someone else might say it is not “right” to persecute a poor man for stealing. Since dharma is enormously elastic, different texts have different views of dharma. I certainly don’t think it’s any one thing. If you read any text carefully, you can figure out its dharma, what it means. Talking to a person, you can figure out what he or she thinks dharma is.

In recent years, several NRI Hindu groups have attacked scholars like you, Audrey Truschke, and Sheldon Pollock for being “Hinduphobic”. As someone who has dedicated most of her working life to the study of Hinduism, what do make of this charge? Back in the 80s and 90s, and around the time when The Hindus came out, [organisers] would sometimes produce security for me when I gave public speeches. That happened three or four times, but it was never needed. I didn’t go back to India after 2010, because I was served a summons for the lawsuit that was brought against Penguin and me, and I didn’t answer it. I did not appear in India for the trial, and so, in India, I’m technically in contempt of court. I also got a number of obscene and often antisemitic emails. I’m 83 now. I’m going to die soon anyway. I feel like it’s my duty to speak out, precisely because I don’t matter anymore. The fact that I no longer matter gives me a kind of freedom, and, also, in fact, a kind of responsibility to say what all the people I know think anyway, to criticise Narendra Modi.