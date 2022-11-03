  • Until now, for every forest land diverted for a development project, industries were required to identify an equal area of non-forest land for afforestation.
  • On June 28, the Union government notified new Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022, that allow the exchange of private and deemed forests for compensatory afforestation.
  • According to the Supreme Court order in T.N. Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India and Ors, States have to identify forests. More than two and a half decades later, States are far from completing the process.
  • The new rules say that an identified non-forest land with a canopy density of 0.4 (40 per cent tree cover) or more can be considered for swapping as compensatory land. The earlier requirement to plant 1,000 trees a hectare has been removed.
  • The new rules also allow concessions to project developers for compensatory afforestation done in lands that are located in protected areas, ecosensitive zones, or adjacent to a notified forest.  This will undermine the rights of forest-dwelling communities.