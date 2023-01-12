  • Great Nicobar Island (GNI) has an astounding array of microhabitats: sandy and rocky beaches, bays and lagoons, littoral patches with mangrove communities, rural mosaic landscapes, monocultures, dense rainforests, coastal forest patches, riverine habitats, and estuarine stretches.
  • The largest mammal on the island is the Nicobar long-tailed macaque ( Macaca fascicularis umbrosa), a vulnerable subspecies of the larger family of long-tailed macaques found across South-East Asia.
  • Research in GNI and similar places across the world show how habitat alterations can increase human-wildlife conflict, adversely affecting the populations and health of the animals and leaving them vulnerable to fatal injuries from territorial fights.
  • Another flagship species from GNI is the Nicobar megapode ( Megapodius nicobariensis), a medium-sized scrubfowl species found only in a few Nicobar islands.
  • An  estimated 8,52,245 trees are to be cut down in GNI’s prehistoric rainforests.
  • In a land still recovering from the effects of the 2004 tsunami, a project of this scale and magnitude without scientific backing or well-placed mitigation measures is sheer folly.