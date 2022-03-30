Yemen: Saudi-led coalition to halt military offensive

The Saudi-led coalition said on March 29 that it would halt its ongoing military offensive in Yemen amid efforts to find a political solution to the crisis. The Houthis have, however, rejected the cease-fire proposal as "meaningless'' without the coalition fully reopening the country's ports. The move by the coalition followed a call by the United Nations for a truce during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on April 2.

"The coalition hereby announces the cessation of military operations in Yemen beginning at 0600 am (0300 GMT) Wednesday, March 30 2022," it said in a statement which was carried by the Saudi Press Agency. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said in the statement that the coalition would "take all steps and measures to make the cease-fire successful ... and create a positive environment during the holy month of Ramadan to make peace and end the crisis."

Houthis urge coalition to lift 'blockade'

But the Iran-backed Houthi rebels dismissed the offer over the continuing closure of Sanaa's airport and the curbs on the country's ports by the coalition. "If the blockade is not lifted, the declaration of the coalition of aggression to stop its military operations will be meaningless because the suffering of Yemenis as a result of the blockade is more severe than the war itself,'' Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukaiti said in a tweet.

With the international community struggling to end the seven-year-old conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and pushed millions towards starvation, the truce would have been the most crucial step in peace efforts in over three years. The announcement had also raised immediate questions as the Houthi rebels are skipping a summit about the war in Saudi Arabia, organized by the Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council, because it’s taking place on their enemy's territory.

It is not immediately known how long the unilateral cease-fire would hold and how the coalition would respond if the Houthis did not agree to it. In the past too, other unilateral cease-fire efforts by the coalition have crumpled. The U.N. has been working with the two sides, which have been at war since 2015, to arrive at a peace agreement and help reduce the blow of a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.

dvv/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)