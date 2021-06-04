Yediyurappa extends lockdown in Karnataka until June 14, announces second relief package of Rs.500 crore

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has extended the State-wide lockdown in Karnataka until June 14 in order to control the spread of the second wave of COVID-19. Addressing mediapersons at the Vidhana Soudha on June 3, Yediyurappa said, “It is important to take this step from the point of the view of the health of the people of Karnataka.”

The lockdown was supposed to end on June 7 before the latest extension came. “The lockdown will be lifted after June 14 if the positivity rate falls below 5 per cent,” he added.

Karnataka has been in lockdown mode since April 27 but the positivity rate has still not fallen below five per cent. The State reported 18,324 new cases on June 3, with Bengaluru reporting 3,533 cases, the largest among the districs. . Worryingly, there are still 2,86,798 active cases in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa also announced a second relief package of Rs.500 crore. The first package of Rs.1,250 crore was announced on May 19. The second package is intended to benefit members of specific groups such as power loom weavers, film and TV workers, fishermen, priests and imams, ASHA workers and anganwadi workers. They will each be provided with a one-time payment of Rs.3,000. It has also allocated Rs.5 crore to the Advocates Welfare Fund, while each schoolteacher in unaided schools will be provided Rs.5,000, for which Rs.100 crore has been set aside.

Moreover, Yediyurappa stated that export-oriented industrial units would be allowed to function with reduced staff strength.