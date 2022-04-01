With the number of daily new COVID-19 cases dipping below 50 in Telangana, wearing of masks is optional from April 1

With the number of COVID-19 infections waning, Telangana has made the wearing of face coverings, including masks, optional from April 1. The State has declared that while the wearing of masks was still recommended and advised, it was not compulsory. People of the State will no longer be fined for not wearing a mask in public.

Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Telangana’s Director of Public Health, said that no COVID-19 infections were being reported from 10 of the State’s 33 districts, while in the others, hardly one or two cases were being reported on a daily basis. The number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases continues to remain below 50.

Said Srinivasa Rao: “There are only 30 to 40 cases daily in Telangana. Therefore, Covid restrictions would be lifted completely from April 1.”

However he stressed that while masks will henceforth be an optional layer of protection against COVID-19, pregnant women, those with comorbidities and above the age of 60 must wear masks in all crowded and closed spaces.

Said Srinivasa Rao: “(The) mask rule continues to be there in Telangana, however, its application is quite voluntary at the moment. However, all those above the age of 60 years are requested to wear masks when they go to crowded areas. Specifically, when visiting hospitals where other infected individuals will be there, they must wear a mask.”

Telangana has seen a good penetration of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 100 per cent of all beneficiaries above the age of 18 years having been administered the second dose. Among children in the 15 to 18 years category, 89 per cent have been administered their first dose. Sixty-seven per cent of children in the 12 to 14 years category have also received the first dose of the vaccine.