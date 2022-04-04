WHO inspection forces Bharat Biotech to slow down production of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major and manufacturer of Covaxin, has announced a slowing down in production of Covaxin and a suspension in the vaccine’s export. The move comes in the wake of manufacturing deficiencies detected during a post emergency use authorisation (EUL) inspection conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

After the inspection, the WHO had issued a statement on April 2, saying that it was suspending the supply of Covaxin through United Nations agencies in order to allow the manufacturer to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies uncovered during the inspection, conducted between March 14 and 22.

The WHO statement, which came five months after the global body had approved India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, said that there was a need to conduct process and facility upgrades to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

Though the WHO said that there was a “need to conduct process and facility upgrade”, and announced a suspension in the supply of Covaxin, it also stressed that Covaxin was effective and there were no safety concerns.

Said the WHO statement: “The assessment to date does not indicate change in the risk-benefit ratio. The data, available to WHO, indicate the vaccine is effective and no safety concern exists.” The statement added that Bharat Biotech had committed to addressing deficiencies and was in the process of developing a corrective and preventive action plan that will be submitted to both the Drugs Controller General of India and the WHO. It further stated that Bharat Biotech had repurposed existing facilities for the manufacture of Covaxin and that upgrades were due.

Confirming a temporary slowing down of Covaxin production, a statement from Bharat Biotech said it was fully committed to implementing facility improvements and upgrades, as soon as it was practically possible, to ensure that the production of Covaxin met all global regulatory requirements.

Noted the statement: “[Bharat Biotech] announces the temporary slowing down of production of Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand. For the coming period, the company will focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimisation activities.”

The statement continued: “For the millions who have received Covaxin, the vaccine certificates issued still stand valid as there is no impact on efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”

In a statement issued on April 3, Bharat Biotech said: “Certain highly sophisticated equipment which were required to enhance the process stringency were unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has to be stressed that the quality of Covaxin was never compromised at any point in time.”

Covaxin has been approved across many countries including Australia, Oman, Mauritius, Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Greece.