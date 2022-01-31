West Bengal government reopens schools and colleges in the State as COVID case numbers begin to fall

With the COVID situation improving in West Bengal, the State government announced on January 31 that schools, colleges and educational institutes will reopen from February 3. While standards eight to twelve will resume offline classes, standards five to seven will be taught via a new programme, ‘Paray Shiskshalaya’ (school in the neighbourhood). Schools and colleges in the State had reopened briefly in November 2021 after remaining shut since March 2020. However, with the number of cases rising exponentially they soon had to close again.

The government also announced a number of relaxations to COVID restrictions that were in place. Metro train and local train services will now be allowed to operate with 75 per cent of the seating capacity; all government offices, including public undertakings, will function with 75 per cent of total employee strength, and the same applies for the private sector; all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue; cultural, administrative and social programmes can take place with 75 per cent of the hall or venue capacity; restaurants, bars can remain open with 75 per cent of the capacity at a time; and cinema halls, theatre halls, salons, beauty parlours, gyms, spas and wellness centres can operate with 75 per cent of the capacity at a time. Parks, zoos, museums and tourist places will be open for visitors with 75 per cent of the capacity; and marriage and other social functions can take place with 75 per cent of capacity of the venue. The night curfew which was from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will now be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The government has also lifted the restrictions on flights coming into West Bengal. In a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, dated January 31, the government stated: "There shall be no restrictions on incoming flights from any location in the country (except Bangalore)…. However, the incoming domestic flights from Bangalore shall be allowed thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the same will be reviewed again depending upon the COVID situation."

The number of new COVID cases on January 31, stood at 1,910, but the number of deaths remained quite high at 36. However, testing in the State has been quite low, and on January 31, the number of tests stood at only 34,817.