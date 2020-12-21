Wearing masks made mandatory in Maharashtra for six more months

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on December 20 that wearing masks would be mandatory in the State for six more months although he was not in favour of imposing another lockdown or imposing a curfew at night.

He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic was under some control because people were wearing masks and following the norms of social distancing and hand hygiene. “People have followed what I advised. We have control over the coronavirus situation. Almost everything has been opened up. But it is my duty as head of State of Maharashtra to ask everyone to be cautious. There have been some winter-related diseases. Masks and social distancing will help us to avoid these diseases. We will all have to wear masks for the next six months,” he said.

COVID-19 protocol fatigue has begun to set in and the number of people wearing masks has decreased greatly. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposes a fine of Rs.200 each on people caught without masks but the fine does not seem to have had an impact on the ground. According to the BMC, from April until November 30, it has taken action against 4.85 lakh citizens for not wearing masks and collected Rs.10.7 crore in fines.

In Mumbai, wearing masks is mandatory while using transport. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport company has removed the usual advertisements on the side panels of its buses and carries the message ‘Mask nahi, pravesh nahi’ (No mask, no entry’) now. Bus conductors and drivers have the power to refuse entry to passengers not wearing masks.