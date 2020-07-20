Dispatches

Varavara Rao diagnosed with a neurological condition, moved to Nanavati Hospital

Anupama Katakam
Published : July 20, 2020 13:10 IST

Karnataka Police bringing Varavara Rao (in blue shirt) to Pavagada in Tumakuru district in connection with a 2005 naxal attack case, in July 2019. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Jailed Telegu poet and activist P. Varavara Rao, who was shifted to a government hospital on July 14 because of a rapid deterioration in his health, has been diagnosed with a neurological and urological condition. He was moved to Nanavati Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on July 19. The 79-year-old writer has also tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic. He was housed in Taloja jail near Mumbai following his arrest in 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad event held in Pune in December 2017.

The poet’s health took a turn for the worse in recent months. However, it was only in early July when his family members spoke to him and his cell mate did they realise how serious his health condition was. The Maharashtra government shifted him to the J.J Hospital in Mumbai after the family and several writers and activist highlighted his condition in the media. His associates said that he was diagnosed with delirium, which is essentially deep mental distress that causes hallucinations and incoherence.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a statement saying that he needs to get “the best possible treatment in a reputed super speciality private hospital without any further delay”. The commission also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Maharashtra, and the Director General of Prisons to provide it with a report on the medical care being provided to prisoners in the current pandemic circumstances.

Varavara Rao’s appeal for bail is expected to be heard by the Bombay High Court this week. His two applications for bail had been rejected as he was arrested under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), which does not have a provision for bail.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

The COVID-19-induced lockdown and the absolute necessity for human beings to maintain a physical distance from one another in order to contain the pandemic has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. The print medium all over the world is no exception.

As the distribution of printed copies is unlikely to resume any time soon, Frontline will come to you only through the digital platform until the return of normality. The resources needed to keep up the good work that Frontline has been doing for the past 35 years and more are immense. It is a long journey indeed. Readers who have been part of this journey are our source of strength.

Subscribing to the online edition, I am confident, will make it mutually beneficial.

Sincerely,

R. Vijaya Sankar

Editor, Frontline

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.