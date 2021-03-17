V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, informs Parliament that India’s engagement with China is ‘complex’

The Central government, while briefing the Parliament on March 17, described India’s engagement with China as “complex”. It said that there was agreement between India and China that the future direction would be carved out with due deference to each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations.

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, made the above statement in the Lok Sabha. He said that discussions between India and China will continue for the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and disengagement from all friction points along the border.

While referring to the eastern Ladakh row in a written response to the Lok Sabha, the Minister said that India’s armed forces responded appropriately as Chinese counterparts undertook several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC since April/May last year.

“It has been made clear to the Chinese side that such unilateral attempts are unacceptable. These actions have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector,” he said.

The government’s statement was issued in response to a question whether India-China relations have been affected because of the violation of negotiations by China and the “unfruitful efforts” by the country to cross the LAC again and again.

The two countries have been engaged in a border standoff since May 5, 2020 after a violent clash took place in the Pangong lake area, leading to both sides deploying additional troups and heavy weaponry.