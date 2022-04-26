Union government announces crucial amendments to the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020

The Union government has announced amendments to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. Announced on April 25, the amendments are based on approvals accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).

Henceforth, all modernisation requirements of the defence services and the Indian Coast Guard are to be indigenously sourced irrespective of the nature of the procurement. Import of defence equipment/sourcing of capital acquisitions from foreign industry will be an exception and should only undertaken with the specific approval of the DAC/Defence Minister.

The altered DAP has also dispensed with the requirement for an Integrity Pact Bank Guarantee (IPBG). Instead, an earnest money deposit (EMD) will be collected as security for all Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) acquisitions where the cost of acquisition exceeds Rs.100 crore. The EMD will be valid for the selected vendor up to the signing of contracts and returned to the remaining vendors after declaration of selection.

In an effort to encourage wider participation and broad-base the indigenous defence manufacturing sector in India, the amended DAP allows for the splitting the total order quantities in acquisitions between shortlisted vendors, wherever viable.

Other technically qualified bidders who have not been awarded the contract will be issued a certificate by the defence services indicating that the product has been successfully trial evaluated.

The procurement process under iDEX procedure of DAP 2020 has also been simplified. The time taken from grant of AoN to signing of contract has been reduced to 22 weeks.

Under the final amendment to the DAP, the Make-II procedure of DAP-2020, involving indigenisation of defence equipment through industry funded projects at prototype development stage, has been “simplified by incorporating single stage composite trials of prototypes”. The amendment dispenses with the quantity vetting and scaling for initial procurements in the delegated cases.

After the simplification, the timelines in Make-II procedure will be reduced to 101-109 weeks from the existing total time-period of 122-180 weeks.