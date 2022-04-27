U.N. seeks to force explanations for Security Council vetoes

The U.N. General Assembly voted by consensus to pass a resolution seen as a first step towards holding the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council accountable when they make use of their veto power. Those five permanent members, the U.S., the U.K., France, China and Russia, will not see their veto power eliminated but rather for the first time, the General Assembly will be required "to hold a debate on the situation" within 10 working days of them vetoing a proposal. The consensus vote in support was met with applause in the 193-member assembly.

The Security Council format has long been criticized for struggling, or typically failing, to agree on anything that displeases any of its five permanent members. Russia's invasion of Ukraine only served to put this longstanding issue in much sharper focus.

What is the purpose of the resolution?

The resolution would allow the veto-caster to be the earliest speaker in a session following a veto. The General Assembly would not be obliged to take any action as a result of such session, but still the move aims to place the permanent members under the microscope of global opinion when they chose to veto a proposal.

Liechtenstein's ambassador to the U.N. Christian Wenaweser spearheaded the initiative. He said it aspired "to promote the voice of all of us who are not veto-holders, and who are not on the Security Council, on matters of international peace and security because they affect all of us."

Why is the U.N. Security Council in focus right now?

Recently, Russia's use of its veto on resolutions in regard to what it terms its "special military operations" in Ukraine and its threat of future vetoes has paralyzed the U.N.'s most powerful body when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. and the U.K., both permanent members, were co-sponsors of the resolution. Roughly 80 nations in total, including Germany, signed on as co-sponsors to Liechtenstein's proposal.

What is the structure of the U.N. Security Council?

In addition to the five permanent members, the U.N. Security Council also has 10 members that are elected for two-year terms that do not exercise veto power. Since 1945 when the U.N. was created in the ashes of the Second World War, more than 200 U.N. Security Council proposals have been vetoed, according to the U.N.'s records.

The resolutions vetoed have included proposals on the Korean War, the Israel-Palestine conflict, climate change, reports on weapons and governance of a part of the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros. The Soviet Union and its successor Russia have used their veto power the most, followed by the U.S. For more than 40 years, reform of the U.N. Security Council has been debated but numerous efforts have failed.

