Ukraine crisis: Blinken calls off meeting with Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the evening of February 22 that he called off a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for February 24, in another sign that an immediate diplomatic solution to the tensions in Ukraine is becoming less likely.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken said he agreed to meeting Lavrov on the condition that Russia not send troops into Ukrainian territory. "Now that we see the invasion is beginning, and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing two regions in eastern Ukraine claimed by Moscow-backed separatists as "independent" and ordered the deployment of Russian troops to the regions.

However, Blinken said the U.S. remains committed to diplomacy "if Moscow's approach changes." He added that he would do anything to prevent "an even worse-case scenario, an all-out assault on all of Ukraine, including its capital." "But we will not allow Russia to claim the pretense of diplomacy at the same time it accelerates its march down the path of conflict and war," Blinken said. Blinken condemned Putin's speech on the recognition of eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, calling it "deeply disturbing" and contending that Putin was "undoing more than 30 years' worth of painstaking diplomacy."

The White House on February 22 said plans for a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin are currently off the table. "We're never going to completely close the door to diplomacy," said White House spokeswomen Jen Psaki, while adding that change of course from Moscow is needed.

U.N. calls Russian troop deployment 'perversion of peacekeeping'

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the deployment of Russian troops to eastern Ukraine, and rejected Russia's characterization of the troops as "peacekeepers." "When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers, they are not peacekeepers at all," Guterres said on February 22, while calling Russia's characterization a "perversion of the concept of peacekeeping."

Guterres also said Russia's declaration of the "so-called 'independence''' of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine was a violation of the country's territorial integrity. The U.N. chief added that the world is facing "the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years'' and called for de-escalation. "We need restraint and reason. We need de-escalation now," Guterres said. "I urge all to refrain from actions and statements that would take this dangerous situation over the brink."

New military equipment seen near Ukraine

U.S. imaging technology firm Maxar reported that satellite imagery over the past 24 hours showed more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents located in a small airfield outside the town of Mazy in southern Belarus near the border with Ukraine. The firm also said heavy equipment transporters, used for moving tanks and artillery, were spotted in the city of Belgorod in western Russia near the Ukraine border. According to Maxar, the images also showed a new field hospital had been added to a military garrison in western Russia.

Japan, Australia, Canada impose sanctions

Japan said on February 23 it will impose sanctions on Russia and individuals linked to the eastern Ukraine's two self-proclaimed "people's republics." Japan's measures include a ban on issuing visas to individuals linked to the two regions, as well as freezing their assets and barring trade. The sanctions also ban the issuing and trade of Russian government bonds in Japan.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia would impose sanctions on eight of Putin's top security advisors, including travel bans. Morrison said that this was "only the start of this process" and that subsequent rounds of sanctions are expected. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on February 22 a first round of sanctions on Russia. Trudeau said that his government will ban Canadians from financial dealings with Ukraine's separatist regions and ban Canadians from purchasing Russian sovereign debt.

Recent developments in the Ukraine crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on February 22 that Germany has taken steps to suspend the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia in response to the developments in Ukraine. The move was made in consultation with the U.S., as part of a previous agreement the pipeline would not be activated if Russia "invaded" Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions target Russia's VEB and Promsvyazbank banks. Biden added that sanctions targeting Russia's sovereign debt are aimed at cutting off Russia's government from Western financing. The European Union foreign ministers also agreed on a package of sanctions targeting individuals and entities that "undermine Ukrainian integrity," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Also on February 22, Russian parliamentarians gave Putin permission to use military force outside the country, after Putin had sent a letter formally asking for approval for the use of military force. The move formalizes a Russian military deployment to separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, a day after Putin recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed "people's republics."

sdi/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)