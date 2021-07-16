Two LeT terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar today; 78 terrorists killed so far this year says Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir

Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, after an encounter in Srinagar today, said a total of 78 militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year. The number of militants killed is not in sync with Centre’s repeated assertions that militancy has abated in the Kashmir Valley following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

In today’s encounter, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated by the security forces in the Danmar area of Srinagar. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the gunfight and they are currently being treated at a hospital in Srinagar.

A joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF got a tip off early in the morning today about the militants and they launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Alamdar Colony of Danmar. The area was cordoned off and gunfire was exchanged between the militants and the security forces.

IGP Vijay Kumar said the terrorists were locals and belonged to LeT. “Encounter has started at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Vijay Kumar said that after the two terrorists were eliminated, the number of neutralised terrorists this year stood at 78. “In these encounters, most of the terrorists (39 out of 78) were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT followed by HM [Hizbul Mujahideen], Al-Badr, JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammed] and Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind”, he said.

On July 14, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama, South Kashmir. One of them was identified as Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, a Pakistani LeT commander. The other two could not be identified but it is understood that they were locals.

On July 15, Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the Kashmir Valley. It was attended by members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces.