TRS submits notice to Lok Sabha Speaker to move privilege motion against Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu for misleading House on ST reservation issue

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took another step in its political battle with the Narendra Modi government on March 23 when it submitted a notice for moving a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu. The party alleged that Bishweswar Tudu misled the House while answering a question pertaining to Telangana’s proposal to hike the quantum of reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups.

Alleging that the Minister’s action was yet another instance of the Centre’s bias against Telangana, the nine TRS Lok Sabha members gave notice to Lok Speaker Om Birla stating that they desire to move a privilege motion under Rule No 222 in chapter 20 of the Lok Sabha Rule Book against the Minister. The TRS members alleged that the Minister, while answering a question on March 21 pertaining to the increase in reservation for ST groups from 6.8 per cent to 10 per cent, mislead the House.

The notice, signed by the nine TRS members, states that the Union Minister in his reply to a question on the issue denied that there was any such proposal by Telangana, when in fact, the "Telangana Government (had) not only made a proposal for (an) increase of reservation, but (the Telangana State legislature had) passed a Bill No-6 of 2017 sec 4(2) increasing the reservation to STs from 6.8 per cent to 10 per cent and sent it to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs". The TRS Lok Sabha members alleged that Bishweswar Tudu’s answer amounted to a breach of privilege of the House’s members.

The Leader of the TRS parliamentary party, K. Keshava Rao, explained that by deliberately uttering a lie Bishweswar Tudu was misleading the House. Keshava Rao, further stated that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had, on the issue of an increase in the quantum of reservation to ST groups, even given its consent through a letter dated December 18, 2017.