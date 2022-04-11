TRS stages a ‘maha dharna’ in Delhi protesting against the Centre’s rice procurement policy

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling dispensation in Telangana, has taken its ongoing battle with the Centre to New Delhi on the issue of procurement of paddy from Telangana farmers.

Leading the TRS’s “maha dharna” was Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, party president; K.T. Rama Rao, party working president and Industries and Information Technology Minister; and other senior leaders and elected representatives. Also present at the protest, which was organised at Telangana Bhavan, was the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

Incidentally, this is the first public protest by the TRS in the national capital since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the carving out of Telangana in 2014.

Telangana has been demanding that the Centre procure 100 per cent of the paddy grown in Telangana “like in the case of Punjab”.

Terming the Narendra Modi government’s grain procurement policy as discriminatory towards Telangana’s farmers, leader after leader demanded for a “uniform procurement policy for paddy across the country”.

Amidst chants of “one nation-one food grain procurement policy”, TRS leaders demanded that the Centre should ensure minimum support price (MSP) for all agricultural produce.

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao said: “I warn Prime Minister Modi that he can’t mess with farmers. Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the government lost power. Nobody is permanent…. When in power, don’t treat farmers unfairly. Telangana demands their rights. I would like to ask Modi to frame a new agriculture policy and we will also contribute to that. If you will not do it then you will be removed and the new government will make a new integrated agriculture policy.”

The Telangana Chief Minister has threatened to intensify the protests if the Centre does not respond to his State’s demand on paddy procurement within 24 hours.

Telangana has seen a massive rise in production of paddy primarily due to the State government’s irrigation projects and schemes.

The TRS is also concerned over the Centre’s refusal to procure parboiled rice (partially boiled and dried). Paddy that is produced between November and April is generally processed as parboiled mainly due to the fact that the high temperature of summer results in breakages in the raw rice.

But while Telangana does not consume parboiled rice, the States that do—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar—have themselves increased production of parboiled rice. This has rendered the buying of parboiled rice grown in Telangana increasingly unviable.

A few months ago the Centre had notified Telangana to direct its farmers to stop paddy cultivation in the Rabi season, unless they (the farmers) have made arrangements with millers or for self-consumption. The paddy procurement issue has become an emotive issue with all sides trying to garner political capital from it.

The TRS has been protesting against the Centre’s refusal to procure all the paddy grown in Telangana both at the district and mandal levels and has been demanding a uniform procurement policy in the country. TRS workers had recently blocked four National Highways in Telangana as part of their protests.