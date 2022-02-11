TRS Rajya Sabha MPs move privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘disparaging remarks’ on the formation of Telangana

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary Party moved a privilege motion on February 10 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “disparaging remarks” on the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, 2014, that led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana. Modi had made the remarks on February 8 on the floor of the Rajya Sabha during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address to Parliament.

TRS members of Parliament led by K. Keshava Rao, the party’s secretary general and floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, gave notice of the privilege motion to the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. They also boycotted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on February 10. Interestingly, the TRS found an ally to their cause in the Congress, with Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, supporting the TRS’ privilege motion against the Prime Minister.

Said Keshava Rao: “We wish to move a privilege motion under Rule 187 against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on February 8 during the motion of thanks to Presidential address that the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill was done in the most ‘shameful manner’ in the two houses of Parliament.”

Keshava Rao alleged that Modi was attempting to show the two houses of Parliament houses in a bad light and was denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the house and its functioning. “Even the decision of the presiding officer to close the doors of the house to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful members is brought under question. The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the Presiding Officers and management of the House during the passage of the Bills on February 20, 2014 in the Lok Sabha and February 21, 2014 in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Stating that Parliament functions under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer and, according to the rule book, the Presiding Officer’s word was always final, TRS parliamentarians’ alleged that finding fault on either counts was not correct, was contempt of the House, and raised the issue of its privilege.

Both the Congress and the TRS have held State-wide protests and burnt effigies of the Prime Minister for his comments.