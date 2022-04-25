TRS engages I-PAC to ‘assist’ the party in its preparations for the 2023 Assembly election

After weeks of conjecture, it was confirmed on April 24 that the ruling party in Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), had officially engaged Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, as a partner in its election preparations for the 2023 Assembly election.

The announcement of I-PAC’s involvement with the TRS comes amidst questions over how the TRS would work with Kishor when he was involved in talks with the Congress leadership over a possible pan-India political strategist role for himself in that party. There have even been rumours that Kishor could be joining the Congress party, a party that is a political rival of the TRS.

The decision to align with I-PAC comes after Kishor had a series of detailed discussions with K. Chandrashekar Rao, TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister, in Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad, on April 23 and 24. Kishore also held confabulations with several TRS leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao, working president of the party and Municipal Administration and Information Technology Minister.

Announcing the decision, K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the son of the Chief Minister, strove to highlight that there was no conflict of interest over the party engaging I-PAC when its founder was in talks with the Congress. Rama Rao argued that the TRS had entered into an agreement with I-PAC the organisation, not necessarily its promoter Kishor. The Minister stressed that Kishor had already disassociated himself with I-PAC.

Emphasising that the TRS already had a strong base in Telangana, Rama Rao said that I-PAC would only supplement the regional party’ efforts and provide an objective outsider’s view. I-PAC, the Minister explained, would only assist, not drive the party’s activities.

Said Rama Rao: “I-PAC would help boost the TRS’ connect with youth in the 18 to 30 age group. Many voters in this were young when K. Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister. They only know him as the Chief Minister. They do not fully know Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s heroic fight for the separate State and his achievements as an administrator. I-PAC will help us take the message to the youth about K. Chandrashekar Rao being the jaati pitah of Telangana and his struggles for statehood.”