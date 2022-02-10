TRS and Congress leaders condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the formation of Telangana

Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s remarks on the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana in the Rajya Sabha during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address to Parliament has angered both the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana and the Congress.

The Prime Minister stated: “Congress did not even spare its leaders. Andhra Pradesh played an important role in the Congress forming the government at the Centre. But, what did Congress do to Andhra Pradesh? The Congress divided the combined Andhra Pradesh in a shameful manner. The mikes were off, its members used ‘mirchi spray’ [pepper spray] and there was no discussion at all. Was it correct? Was it democracy? Atal ji [former Prime Minister A.B. Vajypee] created three States—Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. However, there was no storm. All the decisions were taken by way of discussion and three States were created in a peaceful manner.... In the same way, Telangana should have been created. We are not against Telangana. The bifurcation should have been done by taking the people into confidence. But, your [Congress] arrogance and greed for power resulted in bitterness. Even today, the seeds of bitterness are doing damage. Now, you are preaching political wisdom to us, which you lack.”

Both the TRS and the Congress roundly criticised the Prime Minister’s statement that the State of Telangana was formed without consultations and that the “Congress divided the combined Andhra Pradesh in a shameful manner”. Leaders from both parties demanded an unconditional apology from the Prime Minister, saying that his remarks were an absolute humiliation to Telangana, that it had hurt the sentiments of the Telangana people and ridiculed the struggle for an independent statehood.

On February 9, TRS party members participated in protest demonstrations and bike rallies in various parts of the State, even burning effigies of the Prime Minister.

Leading the criticism was K.T. Rama Rao, TRS working president, who tweeted: “Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of #Telangana. I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana (sic).”

T. Harish Rao, Telangana’s Finance and Health Minister, accused the Prime Minister of “spewing venom” against Telangana and said that it was the Centre under Modi that had denied the State its due. “Modi cannot digest the development of Telangana. Because the BJP went back on its Kakinada resolution—one vote two States—hundreds of youths died for the sake of Telangana.”

According to Gangula Kamalakar, Telangana’s Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Modi’s remarks were an indication that he (Modi) was hatching a conspiracy to reunite the two Telugu states. Alleged Kamalakar: “The Prime Minister’s statement in Rajya Sabha is a clear indication of his intentions. Despite being a new State, Telangana was forging ahead on all fronts, leaving behind Gujarat.... Unable to digest this, Modi is conspiring to reunite the Telugu States. The people of Telangana will not allow such devious designs, as statehood was achieved after a long struggle and sacrifice of hundreds of youth.”

Members of Parliament belonging to the TRS demanded an explanation from Modi on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, and asked how the passage of the Bill, which had had the support of all political parties in Parliament, could be unconstitutional?

K. Keshava Rao, TRS Parliamentary Party leader, said the remarks were uncalled for. Said Keshava Rao: “The [Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation] Bill was introduced in the Parliament only after an extensive study of the issue. When any such key Bill is to be voted on, all the members supporting the Bill must be counted. The BJP members also supported the State Reorganisation Bill.”

A. Revanth Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), was also critical of Modi’s remarks. He accused the Prime Minister of insulting the State and its people by making “baseless” and “irrelevant” references to the formation of Telangana. He accused Modi of being neither aware of Telangana’s history nor well versed with parliamentary procedures.