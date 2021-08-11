Tripura police registers FIR against Abhishek Banerjee and other top Trinamool Congress leaders

With the political battle between the Trinamool Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heating up in Tripura, the Tripura Police registered a first information report (FIR) against several top Trinamool leaders, including the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Cabinet Minister Bratya Basu, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh, and party leaders from Tripura, Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das. The FIR was registered for allegedly obstructing a government officer from discharging his duties, after Abhishek Banerjee and the other leaders had gone to the Khowai police station in Tripura following the arrest of 14 Trinamool workers on August 9.

“The FIR named A/Ps ( above persons) placed their illegal demand before the police authority i.e. to release the arrested person from the PS, to change sections of law put in the FIR which was drawn against them. But from this end informed them that their demands are illegal and it is not possible to fulfill their demands from this end. Thereafter the FIR named persons misbehaved with Addl SP Khowai and SDPO, Khowai started shouting in the chamber of the O/C and also said that all police personnel are broker (Dalal) of BJP party,” the FIR stated. It claimed that for more than one hour “they made obstruction in police duty and due to their obstruction the police could not produce the arrested A/Ps before the Ld Court in time.”

Reacting to the matter, West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu said, “It is clear this is a politically motivated move… It only proves how scared and insecure the BJP is out there (in Tripura). The incident shows that the opposition parties do not even have the most basic democratic rights.” Trinamool, which has set its sights on Tripura after its historic triumph over the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly election, has been trying to make its presence felt in the State. Abhishek Banerjee had even announced earlier in the month that Trinamool Congress will form the government in Tripura when the State goes to polls in 2023.