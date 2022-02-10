Trinamool wins three civic bodies uncontested weeks before the elections amid opposition parties’ allegations of intimidation and violence

With more than two weeks left before the first vote can be cast in the elections to the 108 civic bodies in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress had already won three municipalities uncontested by February 10. Amid the opposition’s allegations of intimidation by ruling party workers, the Trinamool won Sainthia in Birbhum district, Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas, and Dinhata in Cooch Behar.

On February 9, the last day for filing nominations for the February 27 elections to the 108 municipalities, the Trinamool won Sainthia, where 13 of the 16 wards went uncontested, and Budge Budge, where 12 out of the 20 wards went uncontested. At Dinhata, the Trinamool had won seven out of the 16 wards uncontested as of February 9, and needed only two more wards to win the civic body. On February 10, the opposition parties withdrew the candidates they had put up, alleging intimidation by the Trinamool, and some nominations were cancelled after scrutiny. The Trinamool ended up winning 16 out of 16 wards uncontested 17 days before the elections.

While the opposition parties accused the ruling party of resorting to violence to prevent any contest, the Trinamool’s MLA from Dinhata, Udayan Guha, dismissed all allegations and claimed that there was not a single person with any physical injury. Earlier, Udayan Guha had issued a threat to opposition voters at a public rally saying, "Let me make it clear that anybody who has availed of the benefits from us but has voted elsewhere will have to face the consequences. We will introduce a new scheme for them – Duare Prahar (beating at the doorstep)."

"Duare Sarkar" (Governance at the doorstep) has been one of the most successful schemes of the Trinamool Congress government. The party leadership was quick to distance itself from Guha’s statement. On February 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition in the State after the 2021 Assembly election, staged a protest outside the office of the West Bengal State Election Commission against the alleged violence on opposition candidates.

The violence was not just between the ruling party and the opposition. There have been numerous instances of clashes between opposing factions of Trinamool over nomination of candidates. A large number of disgruntled party members after being denied the ticket decided to contest the elections as independents; some even joined an opposition party.